9 totally free ways to give your home an upgrade

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Free is faultless, as they say, and today, we're going to prove that beyond any doubt! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that small changes can make a big impact on your home—and if they're easy AND free as well, what's not to love about that? If you are keen to make your home really amazing but have little to no budget to spend, start with these great ideas and see what a massive improvement they make!

1. Clear and polish a coffee table.

Opera Coffee Table , Tom Faulkner Tom Faulkner Living roomSide tables & trays
Tom Faulkner

Opera Coffee Table

Tom Faulkner
Tom Faulkner
Tom Faulkner

It's so simple to make your living room look 100 times better, if you just clear and clean your coffee table. An uncluttered table will make the whole room look so much more put together!

2. Move your seating around.

Lounge After Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Lounge After

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Don't start buying new furniture when you can simply rearrange what you have and totally change the look and feel of any room! Create a new focal point and you'll fall in love with a room again.

3. Rearrange your fridge door.

Smeg retro fridge Absolute Project Management Minimalist kitchen
Absolute Project Management

Smeg retro fridge

Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management
Absolute Project Management

If your fridge door is covered in notes, pictures and magnets, give it a clean up and step back to fully appreciate how much cleaner and fresher your whole kitchen looks. Trust us, this really works!

4. Move your plants around.

homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to add more plants to your home when you can simply swap what you already have around. How about moving a large plant into your hallway and some smaller ones into your bathroom?

5. Dust your lamp shades.

COOPER FB Internacional Living roomLighting table lamp,suspension lamp
FB Internacional

COOPER

FB Internacional
FB Internacional
FB Internacional

Lamp shades get so dusty, as the electricity attracts static and grime, so grab a clothes roller and give your shades a good going over. Your lamps will look to shine so much brighter and really improve the ambience in a room.

6. Organise your wardrobe.

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Espacio al Cuadrado

Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado
Espacio al Cuadrado

If you're anything like us, your wardrobe is probably a mess and full to bursting. Have an audit of everything in there, take the time to fold and organise anything you're keeping and your whole bedroom will feel so much more tidy and stylish.

7. Get your books organised.

Golden Hare Books, Mill & Jones Mill & Jones Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
Mill &amp; Jones

Golden Hare Books

Mill & Jones
Mill &amp; Jones
Mill & Jones

While you're in an organisational mindset, tackle those bookshelves! Choose a sorting system, either by spine colours, sizes or tile, and get to work! Tidy bookcases actually become a beautiful feature, rather than a messy storage system.

8. Move your art around.

Le Petit Echo de la Mode no.35 (limited edition) by Hormazd Narielwalla King & McGaw Living roomAccessories & decoration
King &amp; McGaw

Le Petit Echo de la Mode no.35 (limited edition) by Hormazd Narielwalla

King & McGaw
King &amp; McGaw
King & McGaw

Just like with your house plants, moving your art around will have a really positive impact on your interior. You already have all the hooks you need in place, so it's just a case of removing your pictures and hanging them in a new place!

9. Clean your windows.

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Windows & doorsWindow decoration
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Never underestimate what an impact clean windows will have on your home, both inside and out! You don't even need to splash out on expensive cleaning products, as white vinegar and water, mixed in equal parts, make an amazing glass cleaner!

For more simple home upgrades, take a look at this Ideabook: Cheap and easy home improvement ideas.

A timber-clad dream home in Hampshire
Which of these ideas are you planning to try?

