9 totally free ways to give your home an upgrade

Free is faultless, as they say, and today, we're going to prove that beyond any doubt! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that small changes can make a big impact on your home—and if they're easy AND free as well, what's not to love about that? If you are keen to make your home really amazing but have little to no budget to spend, start with these great ideas and see what a massive improvement they make!
It's so simple to make your living room look 100 times better, if you just clear and clean your coffee table. An uncluttered table will make the whole room look so much more put together!
Don't start buying new furniture when you can simply rearrange what you have and totally change the look and feel of any room! Create a new focal point and you'll fall in love with a room again.
If your fridge door is covered in notes, pictures and magnets, give it a clean up and step back to fully appreciate how much cleaner and fresher your whole kitchen looks. Trust us, this really works!
You don't need to add more plants to your home when you can simply swap what you already have around. How about moving a large plant into your hallway and some smaller ones into your bathroom?
Lamp shades get so dusty, as the electricity attracts static and grime, so grab a clothes roller and give your shades a good going over. Your lamps will look to shine so much brighter and really improve the ambience in a room.
If you're anything like us, your wardrobe is probably a mess and full to bursting. Have an audit of everything in there, take the time to fold and organise anything you're keeping and your whole bedroom will feel so much more tidy and stylish.
While you're in an organisational mindset, tackle those bookshelves! Choose a sorting system, either by spine colours, sizes or tile, and get to work! Tidy bookcases actually become a beautiful feature, rather than a messy storage system.
Just like with your house plants, moving your art around will have a really positive impact on your interior. You already have all the hooks you need in place, so it's just a case of removing your pictures and hanging them in a new place!
Never underestimate what an impact clean windows will have on your home, both inside and out! You don't even need to splash out on expensive cleaning products, as white vinegar and water, mixed in equal parts, make an amazing glass cleaner!
