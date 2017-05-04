Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

24 interior design hacks you need to know (part 1)

press profile homify press profile homify
Monsoon 2014, Chivasso BV Chivasso BV Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Loading admin actions …

If the work of interior designers seems like something of a dark art to you, fear not, as we're going to let you in on some amazing top tips that will make it so much simpler! We don't want to bombard you all in one hit though, so we're going to give you the first 12 ideas today and the final installment tomorrow. 

Come with us now as we get to grips with all those sneaky ideas that create a stunning home that looks good enough to have been curated by a master designer—and then start planning your own amazing schemes!

1. Mix old and new pieces.

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever noticed that the most beautifully put together homes seems to have a wonderful mix of old and new items in them, just working together to look so progressive. How about contemporary wall colours, with retro furniture?

2. Showcase things that have meaning.

Lifestyle picture - Hands of Time Wisse Trooster - qoowl Industrial style living room
Wisse Trooster—qoowl

Lifestyle picture—Hands of Time

Wisse Trooster - qoowl
Wisse Trooster—qoowl
Wisse Trooster - qoowl

Your interior design scheme will never look anything other than gorgeous if you choose to really make a song and dance about personal items that have serious significance to you. Think about family photographs and holiday memorabilia!

3. Buy neutral large furniture pieces.

Pavilion sofa bed Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs Grey sofa bed,sofa,grey
Loaf

Pavilion sofa bed

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

If you want to have plenty of scope for adding bold patterns and cool colours to your home, you should really consider neutral large pieces of furniture. A classic example would be a neutral sofa with a plethora of bold cushions. So chic!

4. Make your hallway work for you.

Solid Walnut Shoe Cabinet from our Mayan Range Big Blu Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Solid Wood Brown
Big Blu Furniture

Solid Walnut Shoe Cabinet from our Mayan Range

Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture
Big Blu Furniture

Interior designers know that your hallways can be so much more than just the spot that you see when you open the front door! Turning them into functional spaces is a great idea, so grab some storage and up the practicality a little.

5. Good lighting is a secret weapon.

Bocci Products, Future Light Design Future Light Design Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Future Light Design

Bocci Products

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

If you do nothing other than make sure that your lighting is on point throughout your home, you'll have a fantastic space! It's absolutely incredible how a spot of decent illumination can add so much ambience!

6. Open shelves are perfect for bathrooms.

Magnetika bathroom - magnetic mirror and shelves Ronda Design BathroomMirrors
Ronda Design

Magnetika bathroom—magnetic mirror and shelves

Ronda Design
Ronda Design
Ronda Design

We spend so much time trying to hide away all of our clutter, but in a bathroom, open shelving, with perfectly folded towels and a few high-end toiletries really add to a stylish aesthetic! Just keep the personal stuff stashed in a drawer! 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't fear white!

Homestaging nach Hausumbau in Westerland auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

So many people are terrified of using a lot of white in their homes, but it is bright refreshing, modern and so chic that we want you to consider it more carefully. It's also timeless, so you'd probably not have to redecorate for a really long time!

8. Design just for you.

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

By all means educate yourself as to the most commonly followed interior design rules, then only use the ones that actually fit your style. If you want to mix and match patterns and eras, you do it, but do it with confidence! Your appreciation of the space will be enough to make other people subscribe to its success.

9. Brighten your office with notes.

HR Design Studio, HR Design Studio HR Design Studio Study/officeStorage Iron/Steel Multicolored
HR Design Studio

HR Design Studio
HR Design Studio
HR Design Studio

Add a little fun and excitement to your home office by installing a large noticeboard that you cover in colourful Post-It notes and photographs. It won't look contrived either, as it has an appropriate function in the space!

10. Use your collections to good effect.

そばちょこ, キカキカク キカキカク KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Pottery
キカキカク

キカキカク
キカキカク
キカキカク

Whatever you collect, put your stash to good use by displaying pieces throughout your home. Why take the time to actually collect something if you're not going to enjoy and display it? This is a great conversation starter too, as guests will ask where you got certain pieces!

11. Make natural light do the hard work.

Monsoon 2014, Chivasso BV Chivasso BV Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Chivasso BV

Monsoon 2014

Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV
Chivasso BV

Natural light works hand in hand with artificial lighting, in that it really energises your home. During the day, be sure to draw any and all curtains and blinds, to make sure you are getting the full benefit of all that gorgeous sunlight that wants to flow in. 

12. Don't skimp on the window dressings.

CONSTANCE Cabbages & Roses Windows & doorsCurtains & drapes
Cabbages &amp; Roses

CONSTANCE

Cabbages & Roses
Cabbages &amp; Roses
Cabbages & Roses

Speaking of windows, don't underestimate what a fantastic finishing touch stunning curtains, blinds or shutters can add to a room. Try to pick out an existing accent colour and work with that, for a really cohesive but not overbearing look.

Come back tomorrow for part two of this guide, but in the meantime, check out this awesome top tips Ideabook: Practical bathroom design tips.

A Reading home gets a cute extension
Do you feel ready to tackle a home design project now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks