A timber-clad dream home in Hampshire

Portsmouth-based architectural firm Dwell Design takes the wheel for today’s homify 360° gem, which sees a Spanish-style property located on Hayling Island on the south coast of England undergo extensive remodelling, plus get treated to a brand-new extension to up its space and style quota.
The end result? A much bigger family home that also enjoys a fresher ambience and interior style.
Want to see?
Doesn’t this look like a dream holiday home? This double-storey home definitely enjoys a big, spacious build that opens up most wonderfully onto the fresh exteriors via balconies, terraces, generous windows and glass doors.
And then we don’t even mention the striking look of the textured façade thanks to those honey-hued timber panels.
Quite a different look on the front side, don’t you think? Even though we can still spot some timber-coated surfaces that mirror the house’s rear side, the majority of the front façade enjoys a cleaner, sleeker look thanks to the white dominating the colour palette.
Now this is certainly not an entryway one gets to see every day: a Y-shaped staircase that grabs attention the second we walk indoors, flaunting a most modern look thanks to its glass balustrades. Just see how beautifully it’s lit up by the natural light streaming in from the top-floor windows.
The heart of this home is definitely bent on providing a memorable time for everybody – there is more than ample legroom for a myriad of guests to be entertained.
And just see how stylish that island meets up with a dark-toned breakfast bar, which can also double up as an informal working space/home office.
Speaking of entertainment, the house also provides a games room where a pool table takes centre stage. And we can catch a glimpse of what appears to be a bar on the right side.
Plush-looking sofas in the background provide the perfect location for those who want to lounge around and just enjoy fresh air and garden views.
