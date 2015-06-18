16th century home packed with rustic charm

Dating back to the 16th century, this characterful family home in Kent is listed as a historic building. A mixture of Tudor, Georgian and Victorian architecture, it's a truly inspiring property that has captured some of the most notable and rich periods of the country's history. Pomegranate Creations were enlisted to refurbish the home in line with the traditional features, but with a fresh and contemporary approach to bring it up to modern standards. The owners are lovers of antiques and unique furniture, and so Pomegranate Creations scoured antique shops, markets and auctions to create the timeless and beautiful home we're taking a tour around today…
As we approach the home, we can appreciate the Georgian frontage with symmetrical French windows and a centrally located entrance, covered over by a quaint porch roof. The topiary in the antique plant holders beautifully frame the area, and the green front door, which was once a drab and faded orange, now looks stylish and fresh. We're certainly curious to discover what lies behind it..
The kitchen is fitting for this historical home, which embraces its past but also looks forward to the future, incorporating a mixture of country-style features like the AGA and the necessary mod-cons we expect to see in contemporary kitchens. The cream and blue tones add a touch of traditional beauty, offset by the roughness and dark shades present in the timber floorboards. White walls keep the room light, bright and welcoming, and thanks to the removal of the dividing wall between the kitchen and dining room, a flow between the spaces on the lower floor has been created.
In the dining room, all of the charming original features, such as the large red brick fireplace, have been retained, and the furniture complements the style and era of the home. The formal dining table can accommodate plenty of guests or family members, making this room idea for keen entertainers. The wooden floorboards that we saw in the kitchen continue into this room, further creating a connection between the spaces in accordance with a more modern approach to design.
The exposed beams and textured, slightly uneven walls, reveal the history of the property. As you will be able to tell, this part of the home was built during the Tudor period, but it also boasts two large extensions: one Victorian, the other Georgian. The house is practically an architectural incarnation of British history!
Despite the low ceiling and dark wooden features, this classic living room is full of light and appears bright and spacious. The furnishings are understated and modest in colour and style, allowing the original detailing in the room to do the talking.
The library is part of the later Georgian extension, and thankfully, the period features have been preserved in this room as well. The long windows ensure every corner of this elegant recreation room remains illuminated from morning until evening. However, the interior remains cosy and homely, and the walls lined with old, much-loved novels and anthologies take us back to times gone by. Throughout history, The rich and bold shades of red present in the design have been associated with wealth and prosperity, giving the room an exclusive feel.
We love this elegant bathroom, complete with Victorian style free-standing bath tub and marble sinks. The stripped back white floorboards contrast with the mauve panelling along the lower half of the walls, creating a balanced and traditional aesthetic. The silver taps and fixtures add a modern sheen to the design, but the classical look has been emphasised above all else, with floral curtains and a vintage mirror added for decoration.
