16th century home packed with rustic charm

The exposed beams and textured, slightly uneven walls, reveal the history of the property. As you will be able to tell, this part of the home was built during the Tudor period, but it also boasts two large extensions: one Victorian, the other Georgian. The house is practically an architectural incarnation of British history!

Despite the low ceiling and dark wooden features, this classic living room is full of light and appears bright and spacious. The furnishings are understated and modest in colour and style, allowing the original detailing in the room to do the talking.