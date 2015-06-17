5 glorious garden paths

Garden paths have both practical and aesthetic purposes, and they can completely alter the look of your garden, as well as the way you use it. A garden path can provide a suitable surface to walk on through your garden, without resulting in muddy shoes or scuffs and holes in the grass. If you're a keen gardener, a trusty pathway allows you to navigate your garden in a way that suits you. Traditionally, paths would welcome visitors up to the house, establishing a connection between the home and the garden and serving a more formal purpose than it does today. However, the garden path is still a great way to create distinction in your garden, and you can dress it up as much or as little as you like to ensure your home gives out a good first impression. These 5 garden path designs are sure to give you some inspiration:
If you've got the space, why not go all out with the design of your garden path? This fabulous design is part of a stunning property in Morocco with views over the Atlas Mountains, and so it's only right that the garden should be equally as extravagant! Created by Julian Hunter Architects, the traditional stone pathway is split by an impressive water feature which runs the length of the path and accumulates in a circular fountain in a central courtyard area. If you want to create a similar effect, but don't have the space, incorporate a small water feature at the end of the pathway nearest the garden wall or hedgerows.
Unique Landscapes were enlisted to design the landscape for a contemporary timber and glass build from Huf Haus. The garden path they designed perfectly complements the striking grey house it leads up to. As this project demonstrates, a large garden requires a large garden path that doesn't get lost in the surroundings. The design should complement the aesthetic of the home in order to establish a bond between the architecture and the landscape. In this case, the grey slate and brick used to line the pathway reflects the colours and materials chosen for the property itself.
Perhaps you have a small garden or courtyard but want a practical area that requires next to no maintenance, and allows you to walk around with ease, tending to the planters and borders? A raised or staggered garden path is a great way to turn your outdoor space into an organised and manageable area, just as Robert Hughes Garden Design and Landscaping have done in this this example.
Keep it simple and low key with a paved garden path that cuts through the lawn. Light coloured paving stones look tidy and modern, and go hand in hand with a contemporary home and garden. The lawn, decking and fencing have been added by MillChris Developments Limited, who have also given the interior of this seaside home a complete makeover.
For a traditional garden, opt for a pebble dash path lined with English flowers such as roses and peonies, completing the look with a romantic archway, such as this. Allow creepers to grow for a medieval look that recalls the pastoral poetry of times gone by and transform your garden into a peaceful haven of contemplation and beauty. Cowen Garden Design have done a brilliant job of bringing a touch of traditional style to this outdoor space, which is both functional and visually appealing.
