5 glorious garden paths

For a traditional garden, opt for a pebble dash path lined with English flowers such as roses and peonies, completing the look with a romantic archway, such as this. Allow creepers to grow for a medieval look that recalls the pastoral poetry of times gone by and transform your garden into a peaceful haven of contemplation and beauty. Cowen Garden Design have done a brilliant job of bringing a touch of traditional style to this outdoor space, which is both functional and visually appealing.

