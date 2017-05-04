A Reading home gets a cute extension

London-based team The Market Design & Build brings us today’s homify 360° gem. This particular project saw the group of specialists called upon to internally uplift the exterior and increase space in a semi-detached, three-bedroom house in Reading, southern England.

Although the exterior of the existing house was already quite lovely, the experts’ task was to give it an internal uplift. The owners also wanted to make the area more spacious, so these were the two property renovation project objectives.

Thanks to the professionals’ expertise and creative thinking caps, they were able to completely transform the appearance of the whole three-bedroom house, making it look even more appealing, whilst increasing the liveable space and natural light filtering indoors.

Shall we see how it turned out?