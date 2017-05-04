A Reading home gets a cute extension

London-based team The Market Design & Build brings us today’s homify 360° gem. This particular project saw the group of specialists called upon to internally uplift the exterior and increase space in a semi-detached, three-bedroom house in Reading, southern England.
Although the exterior of the existing house was already quite lovely, the experts’ task was to give it an internal uplift. The owners also wanted to make the area more spacious, so these were the two property renovation project objectives.
Thanks to the professionals’ expertise and creative thinking caps, they were able to completely transform the appearance of the whole three-bedroom house, making it look even more appealing, whilst increasing the liveable space and natural light filtering indoors.
Shall we see how it turned out?
It is common knowledge that our optical senses will perceive a space to be larger when it has more light within it. As per the client’s request for a more spacious room, these experts extended the prevailing exterior and installed a roof lantern, which helped create a lighter, more airy room.
The pros worked meticulously on this project, from its structure and design, right through to the finishing of the interior and exterior and the creation of a level garden space. The team also installed new plumbing and re-wiring across the entire property, so as to integrate new lighting fixtures in all three of the bedrooms, the open-plan kitchen area and the sitting room.
In the back garden, the home extensions team also created a lovely patio area, leading on to an attractive open-grass space. This section of the property will make for the ideal setting for the kids to play after a long day of school, while the adults can kick back and relax a little bit while enjoying some sunshine.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
A modern, charm-filled kitchen is what we discover (among other things) on the inside, with a fresh batch of natural light leading us indoors.
A delicious combination of soft, earthy neutrals take control of the colour palette, styling up the heart of this home quite perfectly.
This kitchen, although not the most gigantic ever designed, has all the necessities in an abundance of style: countertop surfaces, cabinetry to help with storage, high-tech appliances, and eye-catching detail to ensure a high level of aesthetic quality, such as that subway-tile backsplash and elongated cabinet handles in stainless steel.
What’s not to love here?
Think your kitchen’s perfect? First see The 5 things every British kitchen needs.