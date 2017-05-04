Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Reading home gets a cute extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

London-based team The Market Design & Build brings us today’s homify 360° gem. This particular project saw the group of specialists called upon to internally uplift the exterior and increase space in a semi-detached, three-bedroom house in Reading, southern England.

Although the exterior of the existing house was already quite lovely, the experts’ task was to give it an internal uplift. The owners also wanted to make the area more spacious, so these were the two property renovation project objectives.

Thanks to the professionals’ expertise and creative thinking caps, they were able to completely transform the appearance of the whole three-bedroom house, making it look even more appealing, whilst increasing the liveable space and natural light filtering indoors. 

Shall we see how it turned out?

Big doors opening out into the garden

Big doors opening out into the garden homify Modern houses
homify

Big doors opening out into the garden

homify
homify
homify

It is common knowledge that our optical senses will perceive a space to be larger when it has more light within it. As per the client’s request for a more spacious room, these experts extended the prevailing exterior and installed a roof lantern, which helped create a lighter, more airy room. 

The pros worked meticulously on this project, from its structure and design, right through to the finishing of the interior and exterior and the creation of a level garden space. The team also installed new plumbing and re-wiring across the entire property, so as to integrate new lighting fixtures in all three of the bedrooms, the open-plan kitchen area and the sitting room.

Lovely patio leading to a gorgeous, newly renovated garden

Lovely patio leading to a gorgeous, newly renovated garden homify Modern garden
homify

Lovely patio leading to a gorgeous, newly renovated garden

homify
homify
homify

In the back garden, the home extensions team also created a lovely patio area, leading on to an attractive open-grass space. This section of the property will make for the ideal setting for the kids to play after a long day of school, while the adults can kick back and relax a little bit while enjoying some sunshine. 

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

A lovely, spacious modern kitchen extension

A lovely, spacious modern kitchen extension homify Modern kitchen
homify

A lovely, spacious modern kitchen extension

homify
homify
homify

A modern, charm-filled kitchen is what we discover (among other things) on the inside, with a fresh batch of natural light leading us indoors.

A delicious combination of soft, earthy neutrals take control of the colour palette, styling up the heart of this home quite perfectly.

Modern and easy living

Modern and easy living homify Modern kitchen
homify

Modern and easy living

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen, although not the most gigantic ever designed, has all the necessities in an abundance of style: countertop surfaces, cabinetry to help with storage, high-tech appliances, and eye-catching detail to ensure a high level of aesthetic quality, such as that subway-tile backsplash and elongated cabinet handles in stainless steel.

What’s not to love here? 

Think your kitchen’s perfect? First see The 5 things every British kitchen needs.

9 totally free ways to give your home an upgrade
We love hearing from you, so share with us your thoughts on this house and its style.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks