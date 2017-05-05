An unassuming bungalow with spectacular hidden features

Picture it: an outstretch of space that spans approximately 152 m²; a structure from the 1950s nestled into a fresh, green location with lush trees in the background; a sauna and an indoor pool…
Sounds like a dream come true, doesn’t it? And that is exactly why we’ve singled out this discovery for today’s homify 360° piece, which comes to us from Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten and is situated in Cologne, a 2,000-year-old city spanning the Rhine River in western Germany.
Let’s take a closer look…
Can you see the throwback to an era gone by? Built in 1959, this house still enjoys a unique look which reminds us of vintage architecture – and it should, seeing as the house’s exterior façade has been perfectly preserved and not altered in any way.
The experts’ task was to style up the interior spaces and make them more spacious. Wonder how they fared…
Nothing more modern than a floating staircase, right? This stairway, although 100% practical, also plays the part of a striking décor piece, and informs us just how stylish and modern the new interiors have become.
Notice the exquisite details, such as that chandelier dangling from the ceiling and the vibrant piece of wall art in the background.
Not to be outdone, the heart of this home also flaunts a sleek new look. Cabinets all enjoy a clean and subtle style (coated in snow-white hues and not showing off any pulls or handles), while a generously spaced island, in a bold charcoal hue, takes up centre stage in the kitchen.
Can’t live without a sauna, right? To up the inhabitants’ relaxation levels, this gorgeous sauna space was part of the house’s interior refurbishment.
Notice the striking contrast achieved by the different materials and colours.
Thanks to those floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, this pool feels like it’s located in the fresh outdoors, yet no amount of wind or rain will deter a pool party thanks to this beauty’s indoor location.
Is it just us, or does the house feel more gigantic at the back? Its double-storey build becomes much more prominent, while that spacious back yard goes a long way in making us feel tiny.
Imagine the wonderful possibilities that such a back yard presents: an outdoor pool; a rose garden; a few reclining loungers. Or we can just leave it in its perfectly pristine condition as is. What do you think?
