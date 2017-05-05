An unassuming bungalow with spectacular hidden features

Picture it: an outstretch of space that spans approximately 152 m²; a structure from the 1950s nestled into a fresh, green location with lush trees in the background; a sauna and an indoor pool…

Sounds like a dream come true, doesn’t it? And that is exactly why we’ve singled out this discovery for today’s homify 360° piece, which comes to us from Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten and is situated in Cologne, a 2,000-year-old city spanning the Rhine River in western Germany.

Let’s take a closer look…