​The ordinary Chichester home with an extraordinary addition

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Fareham-based professionals Dwell Design, who were kind enough to share one of their extension projects with us.
This particular design required the experts to update the current living areas, creating a more open-plan feel and to also extend at the rear, linking the new build with the old. The architects assisted the client with budget management throughout the project and coordinated subcontractors throughout the full process.
In addition, the extension was prefabricated and delivered to site as pre- cut panels ripe and ready for setup. Let’s see what stunning changes were made to the property.
Not only does this extension add more indoor space to the house, but we can also see the façade’s charm levels rise. Just look at those timber panels offsetting with the roof tiles, as well as the sleek and modern-styled doors and windows.
What a fabulous view! The glass doors expertly usher in batches of sunlight, while also treating the inhabitants to a gorgeous garden view.
But what exactly is going on inside this new extension?
A dining room is the first area we encounter when waltzing through those glass doors. Situated right in front of the terrace to allow for a first-class garden view, as well as delicious amounts of incoming natural light, this dining spot is definitely a treat for the residents.
A few feet behind the dining area we find the kitchen, dressed up to the nines. Wooden-clad cabinetry complement the wooden floors, even though these two areas enjoy slightly different hues, while subway tiles add the necessary pattern and texture in the form of a backsplash.
The perfect little spot to whip up a delicious meal for the family before enjoying it in the sun-lit dining spot overlooking the garden!
