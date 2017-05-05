​The ordinary Chichester home with an extraordinary addition

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from Fareham-based professionals Dwell Design, who were kind enough to share one of their extension projects with us.

This particular design required the experts to update the current living areas, creating a more open-plan feel and to also extend at the rear, linking the new build with the old. The architects assisted the client with budget management throughout the project and coordinated subcontractors throughout the full process.

In addition, the extension was prefabricated and delivered to site as pre- cut panels ripe and ready for setup. Let’s see what stunning changes were made to the property.