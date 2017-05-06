Your browser is out-of-date.

The miraculous makeover of a drab Greenwich living room

Johannes van Graan
Lounge - Greenwich South London
Here on homify we just love it when an old and outdated space gets reborn as something sleek, stunning and super stylish – that is why we devote such eye-catching gems to our ‘before and after’ segments, like the one we are about to share with you now.

Courtesy of London-based experts Millennium Interior Designers comes a project which saw a lounge in Greenwich, South London, get a second chance in life – this time with a much sleeker, user-friendly and to-die-for style.

See for yourself the beauty of this makeover…

Before: A nightmare of a space

Lounge Before
Millennium Interior Designers

Lounge Before

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

It’s not hard to see why a makeover was deemed most appropriate (or rather, crucial) for this lounge. That sickening pink (or is that white?) does absolutely nothing to induce a feeling of calmness. And we won’t even mention that ceiling light or the outdated curtains…

After: A sleek dream come true

Lounge After
Millennium Interior Designers

Lounge After

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Va-va-voom! A makeover most magical! A neutral colour palette (with a classic monochrome look), modern new furniture, dazzling lighting and sleek touches all around ensure this lounge is one of the most successful renovation projects we’ve ever laid eyes on.

Before: An unappetising kitchen

Kitchen Before - leading into lounge
Millennium Interior Designers

Kitchen Before—leading into lounge

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

The kitchen leading into the lounge also didn’t have much to brag about, which is why it was also (thankfully) included in the makeover process…

After: A real culinary treat

Lounge After
Millennium Interior Designers

Lounge After

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

The sleek new style spills over into the adjoining kitchen, treating us to the same subtle-yet-super-stylish colour palette.

But just have a look at how those brick-like tiles adorn the walls and inject a strong sense of pattern into the new kitchen.

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

After: More space, more style

Lounge After
Millennium Interior Designers

Lounge After

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

But wait, there’s more! The makeover also included the living room (and the entryway in-between the living room and the lounge), where plush rugs, mirror surfaces and sleek furniture continue to skyrocket the new interior look. 

And to interrupt the stone-hued colour palette ever so slightly? Some fresh green apples atop the sleek new coffee table. The devil is in the detail, as they say. 

For another stunning transformation, see how This '70s home gets a glorious modern makeover.

24 interior design hacks you need to know (part 2)
We’d love to know what YOU think of this makeover...

