The miraculous makeover of a drab Greenwich living room

Here on homify we just love it when an old and outdated space gets reborn as something sleek, stunning and super stylish – that is why we devote such eye-catching gems to our ‘before and after’ segments, like the one we are about to share with you now.
Courtesy of London-based experts Millennium Interior Designers comes a project which saw a lounge in Greenwich, South London, get a second chance in life – this time with a much sleeker, user-friendly and to-die-for style.
See for yourself the beauty of this makeover…
It’s not hard to see why a makeover was deemed most appropriate (or rather, crucial) for this lounge. That sickening pink (or is that white?) does absolutely nothing to induce a feeling of calmness. And we won’t even mention that ceiling light or the outdated curtains…
Va-va-voom! A makeover most magical! A neutral colour palette (with a classic monochrome look), modern new furniture, dazzling lighting and sleek touches all around ensure this lounge is one of the most successful renovation projects we’ve ever laid eyes on.
The kitchen leading into the lounge also didn’t have much to brag about, which is why it was also (thankfully) included in the makeover process…
The sleek new style spills over into the adjoining kitchen, treating us to the same subtle-yet-super-stylish colour palette.
But just have a look at how those brick-like tiles adorn the walls and inject a strong sense of pattern into the new kitchen.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
But wait, there’s more! The makeover also included the living room (and the entryway in-between the living room and the lounge), where plush rugs, mirror surfaces and sleek furniture continue to skyrocket the new interior look.
And to interrupt the stone-hued colour palette ever so slightly? Some fresh green apples atop the sleek new coffee table. The devil is in the detail, as they say.
