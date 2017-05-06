The miraculous makeover of a drab Greenwich living room

Here on homify we just love it when an old and outdated space gets reborn as something sleek, stunning and super stylish – that is why we devote such eye-catching gems to our ‘before and after’ segments, like the one we are about to share with you now.

Courtesy of London-based experts Millennium Interior Designers comes a project which saw a lounge in Greenwich, South London, get a second chance in life – this time with a much sleeker, user-friendly and to-die-for style.

See for yourself the beauty of this makeover…