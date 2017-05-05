Your browser is out-of-date.

12 tiny British gardens that prove size isn't everything

Marylebone Courtyard, Fenton Roberts Garden Design Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
We all, secretly, know that size doesn't matter, but when it comes to creating beautiful gardens, there can be a sense that bigger is better, right? Well, we don't think that is the case and neither do professional gardeners! Regardless of whether you have a sprawling estate or a courtyard to play with, you can inject serious style and beauty into your outdoor space, but don't worry if you have your doubts! 

We're going to show you 12 gardens that absolutely prove our point, so come with us now and get inspired for your own slice of outdoor heaven!

1. Simple and sweet.

Small town garden homify Modern garden
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

Decking, a few paving slabs and low-maintenance beds all look amazing here and you don;t even notice the proportions are small!

2. Beautifully boxed-in.

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

The all-wood everything approach here has made for such a sweet and neat garden! It's lovey to see the walls being used to good effect as well!

3. With a focal point.

homify Minimalist style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Making one aspect the real focal point of a small garden works wonders for distracting from the actual dimensions! This tree looks great!

4. Fancy borders.

Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern garden
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Chelsea Family House

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

What a clever idea! Having slimline borders makes this garden look a little longer! The central dining area is charming too.

5. A splash of colour.

Working with Small Gardens, Young Landscape Design Studio Young Landscape Design Studio Modern garden
Young Landscape Design Studio

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

Who says you have to go neutral in a small space? Here, a bright red accent hue works so well and totally overshadows small proportions!

6. Petite and neat.

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

Small Courtyard Garden

Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

If nothing else, a small garden will naturally need to be a whole lot neater, leading to natural prettiness! We love the totally paved look here!

7. Sensible sacrifice.

Modern English Courtyard Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Modern English Courtyard Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

This is a great idea! Portioning off some of a small garden for a handy storage shed will help you minimise clutter and let the garden just stand alone as a pretty installation.

8. Those planters though!

Bacs IMAGE'IN Hauts en couleurs !, ATELIER SO GREEN ATELIER SO GREEN Modern conservatory
ATELIER SO GREEN

ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN

This small garden is using tall accents perfectly! Your eye is naturally drawn upwards, away from the small amount of floor space! Now that's clever!

9. Teeny and terrific.

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

This really is a minuscule garden, but just look how stylish it is! A simple screed floor and a pretty border have worked wonders to create a lovely dining area!

10. Not skimping on the plants.

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

If you want your small garden to be a haven of green, let this charming courtyard be your inspiration! What we really like here is the use of a wall mirror, to expand the space!

11. Minimal chic.

Indoor-outdoor fluidity MyLandscapes Garden Design Modern garden indoor,outdoor,garden
MyLandscapes Garden Design

Indoor-outdoor fluidity

MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design
MyLandscapes Garden Design

What a stunning contemporary garden! Simple bench seating, an integrated fire and tall trees all totally hide the bijou proportions. It's like an optical illusion!

12. Art over plants!

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here's a small garden that all of you modern art fans will love! Why have lots of plants to look after, when you can simply have sculptures? There's plenty of room for some sun loungers as well! AMAZING!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 ways to save money on your garden upgrade.

Is your small garden about to get the ultimate makeover?

