12 tiny British gardens that prove size isn't everything

We all, secretly, know that size doesn't matter, but when it comes to creating beautiful gardens, there can be a sense that bigger is better, right? Well, we don't think that is the case and neither do professional gardeners! Regardless of whether you have a sprawling estate or a courtyard to play with, you can inject serious style and beauty into your outdoor space, but don't worry if you have your doubts!
We're going to show you 12 gardens that absolutely prove our point, so come with us now and get inspired for your own slice of outdoor heaven!
Decking, a few paving slabs and low-maintenance beds all look amazing here and you don;t even notice the proportions are small!
The all-wood everything approach here has made for such a sweet and neat garden! It's lovey to see the walls being used to good effect as well!
Making one aspect the real focal point of a small garden works wonders for distracting from the actual dimensions! This tree looks great!
What a clever idea! Having slimline borders makes this garden look a little longer! The central dining area is charming too.
Who says you have to go neutral in a small space? Here, a bright red accent hue works so well and totally overshadows small proportions!
If nothing else, a small garden will naturally need to be a whole lot neater, leading to natural prettiness! We love the totally paved look here!
This is a great idea! Portioning off some of a small garden for a handy storage shed will help you minimise clutter and let the garden just stand alone as a pretty installation.
This small garden is using tall accents perfectly! Your eye is naturally drawn upwards, away from the small amount of floor space! Now that's clever!
This really is a minuscule garden, but just look how stylish it is! A simple screed floor and a pretty border have worked wonders to create a lovely dining area!
If you want your small garden to be a haven of green, let this charming courtyard be your inspiration! What we really like here is the use of a wall mirror, to expand the space!
What a stunning contemporary garden! Simple bench seating, an integrated fire and tall trees all totally hide the bijou proportions. It's like an optical illusion!
Here's a small garden that all of you modern art fans will love! Why have lots of plants to look after, when you can simply have sculptures? There's plenty of room for some sun loungers as well! AMAZING!
