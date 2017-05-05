Your browser is out-of-date.

24 interior design hacks you need to know (part 2)

press profile homify press profile homify
TERA, tera-italy tera-italy Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Here we are, with part two of our sneaky guide to all the secrets that interior designers use to make clients' homes so amazing and boy oh boy, have we saved some of the best tips for now! You don't need to invest in expensive design training to see the value in all of these ideas, so let's not waste anymore time, as your home upgrade probably can't wait a second longer!

13. Funky blinds can be all you need!

ROMAN BLIND NEAT PLEAT BathroomTextiles & accessories
NEAT PLEAT

Even in an otherwise plain room, vibrant blinds will add so much colour and vivacity. We love bold choices in a bathroom, to banish those cold vibes away, while adding a little personality!

14. Add a homely feel, with throws.

Evelena Emerald Green Throw The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

If you want to create a more cosy ambience in your home, a few simple throws and blankets will make the task effortless! Drape them casually over sofa arms for a really natural look!

15. Tie-backs make so much more of pretty curtains.

Window Furniture & Tie Backs Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsWindow decoration Iron/Steel clayton munroe,window stay,window fastener,curtain tie back
Clayton Munroe

Why invest in gorgeous curtains, if you're not going to make more of them? When you draw them, to let in natural light, you still want them to garner attention, so add some fancy tie-backs, to show how considered every aspect of your room is!

16. NEVER underestimate the power of cushions.

Tamasyn Gambell X Forest London Collaboration Tamasyn Gambell Living roomAccessories & decoration
Tamasyn Gambell

If you think cushions are ld hat, think again! The bolder the patterns and colours, the bigger the impact and given that they are so small, you can afford to change them as regularly as you like. Talk about constantly evolving design!

17. Mix and match style for a personal look.

Living Room and Music room Gullaksen Architects Eclectic style living room
Gullaksen Architects

Your home needs to reflect who you are, as well as current trends, so never be afraid to go bold with a mix and match approach. Combine aesthetics with confidence and friends will be asking who your interior designer is!

18. Position your furniture sociably.

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern living room
The Bazeley Partnership

For a really gorgeous home that gives out a friendly vibe, you need to position your chairs and sofas in a sociable way that will encourage conversation. Instead of focusing on a TV, make everyone interact with each other!

19. A runner dresses up any table!

Mesa, Linho de Cerva e Limões Linho de Cerva e Limões Dining roomAccessories & decoration Flax/Linen Beige
Linho de Cerva e Limões

Dining tables are great, but can look lacklustre when not in use! make them contribute more to a wider design aesthetic by adding a simple fabric runner, as this will really bed them into the room!

20. Plants add so much style.

TERA, tera-italy tera-italy Balconies, verandas & terracesPlants & flowers
Natural, gorgeous and great for your health, house plants should be a feature in every one of your rooms! Nothing adds quite as much style and sophistication, or quite so simply! They just tie a room together!

21. Chuck out the bad ju-ju!

Fireplace Ruth Noble Interiors Eclectic style living room
Ruth Noble Interiors

Got anything in your home that just gives you bad vibes or doesn't bring you joy anymore? GET RID OF IT! You will be flabbergasted by how much more positive and happy your home feels, instantly!

22. Use mirrors to enlarge the space.

Fletcher's Cottage Bathroom Aitken Turnbull Architects Rustic style spa
Aitken Turnbull Architects

In smaller rooms, or spaces that don't have access to a lot of natural light, large mirrors are a godsend! They reflect any light that does enter and create an optical illusion of double proportions. They also happen to look great too!

23. Employ positive wall colours!

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Lee Evans Partnership

Do a little research and you'll soon see that certain colours have the ability to lift your mood, which makes them perfect for your walls! A happy home is always a gorgeous one, so it's time to reach for those sunny hues!

Do your research here: The surprising impact colours can have on your home.

24. Add texture, if not colour!

Stone Wall Mural ref 8-727, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

If you don't want to go wild with colour, how about using texture instead? Natural stone walls can be simply emulate with some cladding and the impact will be amazing! Cosy and rustic styling has never been so easy to achieve!

Phew! We know there are a lot of tips to take in here, but bookmark this page and you'll have a great reference resource!

​The ordinary Chichester home with an extraordinary addition
Which of these tips has really piqued your interest?

