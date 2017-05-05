24 interior design hacks you need to know (part 2)

Here we are, with part two of our sneaky guide to all the secrets that interior designers use to make clients' homes so amazing and boy oh boy, have we saved some of the best tips for now! You don't need to invest in expensive design training to see the value in all of these ideas, so let's not waste anymore time, as your home upgrade probably can't wait a second longer!
Even in an otherwise plain room, vibrant blinds will add so much colour and vivacity. We love bold choices in a bathroom, to banish those cold vibes away, while adding a little personality!
If you want to create a more cosy ambience in your home, a few simple throws and blankets will make the task effortless! Drape them casually over sofa arms for a really natural look!
Why invest in gorgeous curtains, if you're not going to make more of them? When you draw them, to let in natural light, you still want them to garner attention, so add some fancy tie-backs, to show how considered every aspect of your room is!
If you think cushions are ld hat, think again! The bolder the patterns and colours, the bigger the impact and given that they are so small, you can afford to change them as regularly as you like. Talk about constantly evolving design!
Your home needs to reflect who you are, as well as current trends, so never be afraid to go bold with a mix and match approach. Combine aesthetics with confidence and friends will be asking who your interior designer is!
For a really gorgeous home that gives out a friendly vibe, you need to position your chairs and sofas in a sociable way that will encourage conversation. Instead of focusing on a TV, make everyone interact with each other!
Dining tables are great, but can look lacklustre when not in use! make them contribute more to a wider design aesthetic by adding a simple fabric runner, as this will really bed them into the room!
Natural, gorgeous and great for your health, house plants should be a feature in every one of your rooms! Nothing adds quite as much style and sophistication, or quite so simply! They just tie a room together!
Got anything in your home that just gives you bad vibes or doesn't bring you joy anymore? GET RID OF IT! You will be flabbergasted by how much more positive and happy your home feels, instantly!
In smaller rooms, or spaces that don't have access to a lot of natural light, large mirrors are a godsend! They reflect any light that does enter and create an optical illusion of double proportions. They also happen to look great too!
Do a little research and you'll soon see that certain colours have the ability to lift your mood, which makes them perfect for your walls! A happy home is always a gorgeous one, so it's time to reach for those sunny hues!
If you don't want to go wild with colour, how about using texture instead? Natural stone walls can be simply emulate with some cladding and the impact will be amazing! Cosy and rustic styling has never been so easy to achieve!
Phew! We know there are a lot of tips to take in here, but bookmark this page and you'll have a great reference resource!