A Dynamite Victorian Terrace Renovation

The property we're visiting today is a charming Victorian terrace in Stoke Newington, which has been renovated by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects to create more space suited to a busy, modern lifestyle. The interiors have been opened out, as well as new bedrooms, kitchen and dining room being added to the rear.

Many of the original features have been preserved and restored but the interiors are undeniably modern, drawing inspiration from current trends and utilising state-of-the-art materials for a high-quality finish. The bespoke glazing, which opens on to the courtyard at the back of the house, is made from solid oak and the addition of the transparent wall has completely transformed the look and feel of the ground floor.

You'll be amazed at what it looks like now… let's take a look!