A Dynamite Victorian Terrace Renovation

The property we're visiting today is a charming Victorian terrace in Stoke Newington, which has been renovated by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects to create more space suited to a busy, modern lifestyle. The interiors have been opened out, as well as new bedrooms, kitchen and dining room being added to the rear.
Many of the original features have been preserved and restored but the interiors are undeniably modern, drawing inspiration from current trends and utilising state-of-the-art materials for a high-quality finish. The bespoke glazing, which opens on to the courtyard at the back of the house, is made from solid oak and the addition of the transparent wall has completely transformed the look and feel of the ground floor.
You'll be amazed at what it looks like now… let's take a look!
From the street, this house looks classic and elegant, with a number of period features that help us to recognise it as Victorian. The beautiful bay windows and arched entrance way are the crowning glories and we can tell from the exterior that inside the home will be large and spacious.
In fact, there are six bedrooms in total now the refurbishment is complete. Furthermore, the house also boasts a stunning open plan kitchen and dining room, which leads out to a contemporary courtyard.
Oh dear! This courtyard leaves a lot to be desired and is definitely in need of a facelift. It appears that work is not only cosmetic but also structural.
The exterior is looking tired and worn and the floor space is taken up by unwanted items that should be in the skip.
The rear of the property is now looking much tidier. A side-return has been incorporated into the extension, which is now fronted by stylish and modern retractable doors of glass and timber.
The yard has also been given a makeover, with contemporary decking where there was once a scruffy courtyard littered with junk. Additionally, skylights have been added to the roof to fully maximise the natural light inside the home.
Blue cabinets are a less common choice when it comes to designing a kitchen but the soft shade of these wall cabinets works well with the unpolished timber floorboards and white brick feature wall. The blue is balanced out by the white walls and ceiling and warmth is introduced to the room through the honey tone worktop.
The key to this kitchen's appeal is really the fully retractable doors, which open out onto the decking, creating a space that benefits from the fresh air and light of the garden, as well as the warmth and protection of the interior.
The bi-fold doors open right back to merge outdoors and in, providing an easily accessible decking area that is ideal for entertaining during the summer months. The retractable doors keep the interior bright and fresh as well as ventilating the entire ground floor.
From this angle we get a glimpse of the dining area, which leads on from the kitchen. The interior scheme of the kitchen is repeated in the powder blue table legs and pale timber furniture, whilst the silver hanging lamp introduces a touch of Scandinavian style to the room.
The cosy living area with a reading corner combines modern touches with period features, such as the sunken level and exposed brick fireplace. The stripped-back floorboards and white walls give the room a contemporary Scandinavian feel, in-keeping with current trends.
The minimalist approach to furnishing the room complements the décor, with the focus on the bold, characterful books and the weathered-looking armchair.
