Festive holiday planning: your essential checklist before heading home

Santa may be coming to town but you are probably leaving. As it happens with most holidays, when offices and business close, people make the most of the free time by going on a trip. But before taking that much earned vacation or pay a visit to your family, you will need to make preparations to help ensure your return is as pleasant as it can be.

You wouldn't want to return back to a home that smells suspect, would you? Or, even worse, to find you've been the victim of opportunist thieves. Hence, we decided to help you make an essential checklist before heading home for your holiday. The list will include simple cleaning, making sure that you have turned off all your electronics and having a few contingency plans in case something goes wrong.

Let’s check it out!