homify 360º: A monochrome marvel

Today we are showing you a beautiful house from HASA Architects. The HASA office consists of a team of ten engineers and architects, and the projects they undertake are diverse, ranging from individual homes to urban commercial builds, as well as government-funded projects. For HASA, some important questions integral to the design process include: what is the purpose of the building, and how this will connect to the various functions and the environment? With these questions in mind, they set to work creating this stunning modern home, which utilises its surroundings and merges with the environment. Curious too see the result? Come with us on a tour…
The first glance reveals a unique contemporary design with clean, sharp edges. The use of various materials, such as glass and timber, establish a connection to nature. The grey-brown façade blends in with the trees, and the wrap around glass panels reflect the landscape back on itself. There is also a beautiful pond that displays a minimalist look, introducing some zen to the large garden. This house proves that modest does not mean boring, and the interior further reinforces this. So, without further ado, let's go inside!
Upon entering, a peaceful mood is evident, created by the neutral colours and abundance of natural light. The minimalist design is completely in tune with the exterior of the house. There are no busy interior details or frills to distract us. The interior seems inspired by the Japanese architectural style, known for its minimalist character. Here we see the monochrome white staircase that leads us to the first floor. On the ground floor, the the living room, hall and stairs are part of a larger, continuously flowing space.
Who wouldn't want to have breakfast facing this view in the morning? The large windows in the modern dining room let in plenty of sunlight, and they beautifully frame the landscape beyond, incorporating it as part of the home. The unity between inside and outside is truly exquisite.
The futuristic metallic lights hanging above the dining table are the perfect fit for the interior scheme. The dining room is adjacent to the the living area, creating a nice feeling of space and freedom in a similar way to the windows.
In Japan, it is quite normal to have a bathroom that can be seen from the bedroom, and again, this home draws inspiration from contemporary Japanese style. The bathroom furniture follows the minimalist style, and quality is clearly key. The lamp in particular is a poetic addition to this room, illuminating the space when the sun sets outside. The oval bath is very current in terms of design, and takes centre stage in the bright, open room. It's possible to enjoy a nice long soak in the tub whilst looking out over the rolling hills and natural landscape—what more could you want?
