homify 360º: A monochrome marvel

Who wouldn't want to have breakfast facing this view in the morning? The large windows in the modern dining room let in plenty of sunlight, and they beautifully frame the landscape beyond, incorporating it as part of the home. The unity between inside and outside is truly exquisite.

The futuristic metallic lights hanging above the dining table are the perfect fit for the interior scheme. The dining room is adjacent to the the living area, creating a nice feeling of space and freedom in a similar way to the windows.