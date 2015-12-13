Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Simply Farm-tastic Home to Tips to Make Your Home Cosy

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone… it's time for our homify Top 5! Our Sunday morning summary of what's been generating the most clicks,
Likes and shares over the last seven days.
First we'll take a second look at Les Prevosts Farm which, despite its French sounding name, is a stunning British farm renovation that's so good it's worth seeing even if you read the article the first time around! We're also going to examine two different family home extension projects, check out another one of our ’Top 10 Most Beautiful’ series and finally leave you feeling all warm with our tips for making your home more cosy.
You can actually start that now. Pour yourself a hot drink, grab you blanket and let's begin!
homify gold this week is hung around the chimney of Les Prevosts Farm. This renovation, undertaken by CCD Architects, was a big hit and has generated a lot of interest on homify during the last few days.
If you were to take just one quick look at this house, you might be forgiven for thinking that it was just a pretty farmhouse and that there are hundreds, if not thousands, dotted around the UK. On closer inspection, however, the true beauty, stature and attention to detail comes into view and it's very clear that it is not like any other farm.
Stunning lines, perfectly finished walls and the seamless integration of new additions all make this a family home that stands for elegance, design and chic glamour and it does so with a modest and humble feel. We love it!
Our second most read article was this before and after project, which showed the wonderful effect adding an extension can have.
In the past we've seen some fabulous ways that semi-detached family houses have been extended to offer valuable extra space but this example is one of the best.
The design team began with a sizeable home that had some elements that were dating the façade and sought to simultaneously modernise and improve the overall look of the property, while also adding a wealth of light and airy extra internal space that would be able to comfortably accommodate the whole family. The rear of the house wasn't forgotten though, and several impressive additions were completed, which totally transformed this amazing home.
If you missed it first time around, check it out, here!
No, you're not seeing double. It seems that extension projects were in demand on homify this week. Perhaps people are already trying to work out where their relatives will stay when visiting over the holidays and began thinking ahead for next year!
The project we called the Family Home with Added Bonus documented the replacement of a dilapidated and unused garage and the addition of a new block, which seamlessly connected to the existing house and provided more valuable space, while remaining in-keeping with the rest of the façade.
The new home office was a real success, due chiefly to the clever lighting innovation, which helped the room become one of the brightest rooms in the house.
Our Saturday morning 'Top 10 Most Beautiful' feature is a regular in our round up of the most read articles of the week and today is no different.
The focus last weekend was on the best small family homes in the UK, which threw up an interesting selection of architectural styles despite the limited size of the homes. We visited all corners of the UK on our search, from the Scottish coast to Devon, and brought you our favourite small properties with a big persona and a style gravitas far larger than their footprint.
You can find the article, here.
The end credits this week belong to out 11 tips for making your home cosier. With the temperature dropping around the UK it's understandable that everyone is looking at making their home look and feel that little bit warmer and more comfortable.
We know that a cosy setting isn't to everyone’s taste but for those that do like a more 'snuggled in' feel to their home, it can be super easy to create the right vibe and feeling and without breaking the bank too! We showed you how it’s all about using the right accessories to good effect. From mood lighting to wall art and everything in between, our popular guide offered great solutions you could put into action in your own home.
So, that's it for another week! But don't fear as in the meantime there will be, as always, fresh content added daily to homify and we'll be back again next Sunday morning to round-up what's been causing the most stir. Until then!