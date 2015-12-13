Top 5 Projects of the Week: A Simply Farm-tastic Home to Tips to Make Your Home Cosy

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone, prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone… it's time for our homify Top 5! Our Sunday morning summary of what's been generating the most clicks, Likes and shares over the last seven days.

First we'll take a second look at Les Prevosts Farm which, despite its French sounding name, is a stunning British farm renovation that's so good it's worth seeing even if you read the article the first time around! We're also going to examine two different family home extension projects, check out another one of our ’Top 10 Most Beautiful’ series and finally leave you feeling all warm with our tips for making your home more cosy.

You can actually start that now. Pour yourself a hot drink, grab you blanket and let's begin!