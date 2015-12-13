5 Façades Before And After: Amazing Transformations!

A home's façade is an important feature that can give either a good first impression or an incredibly bad one. This is, perhaps, why it's so much fun to look at the exterior of other people's homes because for every beautiful home out there, we all know of an absolute shocker that completely ruins the look of the entire street.

Reasons such as time, weather, lack of proper maintenance or even just laziness can all lead to a home's façade looking past its best. However, no home is beyond salvage as you will soon learn from this Ideabook.

We present to you a selection of five amazing projects where the ingenuity of both the designers and home owners have completely reinvented the façade of their home. Each home has been given a second lease of life thanks to a new look exterior that reflects their true potential. Let's begin!