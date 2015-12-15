Turn your home into a gold mine!

Whilst the economy continues to glue its pieces back together, keeping a healthy back account sometimes feels as difficult as finding gold. Consequently, a lot of people have tried to find resourceful ways to boost their income.

Given that the biggest asset most people have is their home, transforming it into an additional income steam seems a sensible move to make. In fact, it's a practice that many have indulged in the past by remortgaging their home in search of some liquid finance.

However, following a recession that resulted in the tightening up of the criteria for lending, coupled with falling prices on estates, this practise has been abandoned. This has, however, led people to find more resourceful solutions. There are quite a few ways to find gold in your home, from turning your spare room into a bed and breakfast to organising a garage sale.

Let's explore some options…