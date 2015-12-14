The Family Home with Wow Factor

Today we are taking a look at beautiful new build, uniquely tailored to the wishes and requirements of the occupants. This family home has been expertly designed and decorated, reflecting an obvious understanding of current home trends by the architects. The exterior is fresh and contemporary and each room inside is packed with character and finished to the absolute highest standard.

Beyond the interior, the home has a generous sized back yard where the family's young children can run wild. Better yet, there's even a covered deck area for the adults to entertain their guests. Let’s take a closer look at the finished result…

All photos provided by Antonio Chaves Fotography.