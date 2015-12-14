The Family Home with Wow Factor

Today we are taking a look at beautiful new build, uniquely tailored to the wishes and requirements of the occupants. This family home has been expertly designed and decorated, reflecting an obvious understanding of current home trends by the architects. The exterior is fresh and contemporary and each room inside is packed with character and finished to the absolute highest standard.
Beyond the interior, the home has a generous sized back yard where the family's young children can run wild. Better yet, there's even a covered deck area for the adults to entertain their guests. Let’s take a closer look at the finished result…
All photos provided by Antonio Chaves Fotography.
So, on first glance this house is so very well-presented and attractive. There is so much curb appeal on display here thanks to the warm glow radiating from within the home and a freshly landscaped garden that brings a green and natural look to the property. Let's look inside…
One key aspect that makes this home so attractive for the family who reside here is the large backyard. There's ample space for the kids to run around and have fun. A small decking area leading off from the sliding patio doors makes this the perfect home for entertaining in the summer.
Internally, an open and free-flowing layout directs a modern setting of smart functionality and dramatic beauty. The glazed windows flood the kitchen and dining room with sun during all hours of the day and from this image, the feeling of unity throughout the ground floor can really be appreciated.
Stark white dons the walls and ceiling, paired with the glossy finish of the kitchen cabinets. A subtle shade of green for the splashback tiles also features in the space, making up the distinct visual aspects of this combined kitchen/dining space.
As you can see, the open design of the home ensures movement between living spaces is easy. Across the ground level the feeling is light, bright and airy, which is everything you would expect from a newly built home.
White and timber are the ultimate pairing; the stylish look the combination creates is simply achieved and will look contemporary and polished for years to come. Speaking of contemporary, the choice of dining chairs are stunning!
Again we see a neutral colour scheme that brings a pleasant ambience inside the living room. The all-white canvas has been brought to life with hot pink furniture and accessories. The choice of couches and industrial style lamps help create an overall look that is contemporary and original.
Connecting the downstairs to the upper level is this wonderful staircase of timber and glass that stands out against the domineering white of the double-height volume. The weightless design provides a spectacular feature for the usually normal connective point within a home.
Upstairs, we are offered a view of the home's main bathroom, which epitomises modern bathroom design. Soft light, neutral colours and an open design make this space the perfect place to refresh and relax.
His and hers bathroom sinks are also a relatively new addition in modern bathrooms but they are proving to be hugely popular. This sink unit in particular is one of the most impressive we've seen on homify thanks to its unique slanted washing surface design.
Our tour ends here but there are many more exciting projects to discover on homify, such as this beauty: A Beautiful Modern Home with Perfect Location.