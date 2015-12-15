A Phenomenal Home Hidden in the Forest

Today we’re going to explore a phenomenal contemporary home that has absolutely everything the lucky owners could ever need. The house is strikingly modern but has been built with predominantly natural materials, meaning the structure blends in to its beautiful rural backdrop.
Inside, there are grand bedrooms with personal en suites, a study that has an unbeatable view and a modern kitchen that's fully kitted out for the eager home chef. However, the huge living area could be the crown jewel of the home, as you will soon see.
Just wait until you see the view from the rooftop terrace at the end of our tour—impressive would be an understatement!
It’s not everyday you stumble upon a house like this. The design speaks for itself and makes a big impact from the offset. Large expanses of glass wrap around the three levels, providing panoramic views for those inside any room.
This is an exclusive spot in the world and is there to be enjoyed with only family, close friends and the wildlife found in nearby woodland.
This image allows us to appreciate the full beauty of both the house and the surrounding landscape. A dynamic aesthetic is created by the home's bold, symmetrical appearance, which is formed by a combination of cross-laminated timber and huge sheets of glass.
The open-plan communal zone benefits from fantastic views from wherever one stands inside. This was always a priority for the architects from Robert Gurney, whom have displayed a deep knowledge and understanding of the site and landscape.
The layout of the communal zone was well considered, with each area having an unrestricted flow between them. Distinctions between the lounge, kitchen and dining areas is provided by both the choice of furniture and their placement within the space.
Turning around, flashes of colour balance out the impact of the crisp white walls in the space. We love how the rich timber floorboards bring warmth into the room, contrasting with the white walls and ceiling.
Sliding glass doors encourage those inside to enjoy the views out over the swimming pool and beyond. Dining with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape is yet another perk of living here.
In the kitchen a modern theme exists throughout. We can see timber cabinets and glossy reflective worktops, which create a clean and seamless look. The quirky choice of red bar seating brings an interesting dynamic to the kitchen.
In the master bedroom we can appreciate the withdrawn appearance of the décor. The simple timber bed brings warmth to the interior, whilst creating a tasteful image. The floor is kept clear of clutter with only a few stylish and modern key pieces of furniture, such as the curved armchair, catching our eye.
The bathroom is sleek, modern and tastefully decorated—exactly what you would expect. The white interior creates a sense of space and openness, which is emphasised further by the floor-to-ceiling window beside the freestanding bathtub. Speaking of which, the bathtub is stunning in its own right, and acts as a sculptural feature in the space.
Possibly our favourite room inside the home is the office. Thanks to its location, there are picturesque views on show, which will keep those working at their desk inspired and motivated all through the day. A certain positivity created by the incoming sunlight tops off this perfect office.
We think we've saved the best until last! In this shot we get a fantastic snapshot of the rooftop terrace. What better way to spend your time then up here relaxing on the loungers with these views on offer? There's no need for us to comment any further and we simply invite you to sit back and admire the views on show.
