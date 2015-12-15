A Phenomenal Home Hidden in the Forest

Today we’re going to explore a phenomenal contemporary home that has absolutely everything the lucky owners could ever need. The house is strikingly modern but has been built with predominantly natural materials, meaning the structure blends in to its beautiful rural backdrop.

Inside, there are grand bedrooms with personal en suites, a study that has an unbeatable view and a modern kitchen that's fully kitted out for the eager home chef. However, the huge living area could be the crown jewel of the home, as you will soon see.

Just wait until you see the view from the rooftop terrace at the end of our tour—impressive would be an understatement!