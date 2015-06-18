5 fun designs: kids tree houses

It's a dream of many children to own their own tree house where they can escape from the everyday, and immerse themselves in games, allowing their imagination to flourish. The tree house has long been a symbol of the freedom of youth, and of creativity running wild. Tree houses have changed over the years, from rickety and unsafe structures, to modern designs that now even incorporate swings, slides and climbing frames. Despite their evolution, their popularity has remained consistent. So, without further ado, let's take a look at some fantastic tree house designs that your children are bound to love.
This breathtaking design from High Life Treehouses just goes to show what can be achieved in tree house design when all the elements; time, skill, expertise and quality materials, come together. The pointed wooden legs supporting the main structure, the winding and angular staircase, and the beautifully carved railings, make this tree house the most inviting and impressive outdoor home—in fact, we think you might really be able to live in here if you were so inclined! The detailing and natural timber used here recalls a medieval hut, and just looking at this spectacular project makes us feel as though we've been transported to another time altogether—just spectacular!
Bring the playground to your own home with a treehouse inspired by those found in parks and play areas that kids enjoy so much. This charming tree house is made from a pale timber which contrasts with the surrounds, and is fitted with a pitched roof to give the space an enclosed and homely feel. The crowning feature is the netting which lets the kids climb directly up into their cosy tree house retreat. In fact, they'll probably want to spend more time in here and less time in their bedrooms at home!
Squirrel Design Tree Houses were asked by a busy family of all generations to create a beautiful, rustic tree house for everyone to enjoy. The traditional design gives this tree house an air of nostalgia, which will definitely appeal to the adults. For the kids, the novelty of escaping to another home surrounded by nature will never get old! The little port window and Gothic style windows to the side are testimony to the level of thought and craftsmanship that has gone into this design.
We love the bright primary colours present in this playful design. As you can see, a traditional wooden structure pays homage to the original tree house designs, which were created to blend into their environment. However, the bursts of red and orange ensure that this tree house stands out from the crowd. The kid's will no doubt appreciate the cheerful and bold colour scheme, but they will love the rope ladder, hammock, and climbing frame even more!
Adding a slide to the children's tree house will take it to the next level of fun! Children need to be active and engaged, both in terms of their imaginations and in a physical sense, in order to keep them fit, healthy and motivated. This tree house from Treesaurus is the full package, and will keep your little ones entertained for hours on end.
