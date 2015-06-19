New life for a dreary 1960s house

Wow—the living room is finally looking its best! The fireplace has been modernised and, along with another TV, has been integrated into the unique, retro-style feature wall. Spotlights illuminate the room, dispersing light evenly throughout, and reflecting off the glossy wall so that the surfaces practically gleam.

A layered look has been created through the use of borders and patterns. The contrasting lines around the cream rug, and the coffee table with 3 layered sections, create a built-up and dynamic look when they are viewed together as a complete design.