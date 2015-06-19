New life for a dreary 1960s house

Here at homify, we love to see neglected and worn-out properties receiving the care and attention they deserve in order to bring them back to life. Today we're taking a look at one such property: a drab and dreary 1960s build that was desperately in need of modernisation. The interior was dated, with an impractical layout and no real stand-out features. Thanks to interior architects Angel Martin Interiors, the fate of this home has taken a new and unexpected direction. Inside, the home is now bright, spacious and modern, with all the mod-cons you could possibly need, including a retractable TV hidden in the ceiling of the master bedroom! Of course, we don't want to give everything away at the start, so without further ado, let's begin the tour..
Oh dear! The family room doesn't look very inviting in this instance. The bulky 60s fireplace menacingly dominates the room, and to call it an eyesore is an understatement! The interiors are looking dull, with no evidence of any character or personality. Where are the personal touches, such as photos or ornaments? The floral curtains and matching sofa clearly have to go if this room is going to become a pleasant and enjoyable place to spend time as a family.
We're absolutely blown away by the transformation the family room has undergone. Thankfully, the floral couch and curtain combo is long gone, replaced instead by a stylish black leather suite. A monochrome colour scheme has been employed for a chic and sophisticated effect, and the glossy white coffee table in the centre works perfectly in the modern context of the family room. The chimney breast monstrosity we saw in the previous image has also, thankfully, been dealt with. Above the fireplace now sits a sleek modern TV, so the whole family can gather round to watch their favourite shows together in comfort.
Sparse and lacking in warmth or charm, here we can see the living room prior to the transformation. As you can see, the carpet needs replacing, the fireplace needs updating, and the ugly radiators really need to be hidden from view. The room definitely holds potential, but it's going to take some work for that potential to be realised..
Wow—the living room is finally looking its best! The fireplace has been modernised and, along with another TV, has been integrated into the unique, retro-style feature wall. Spotlights illuminate the room, dispersing light evenly throughout, and reflecting off the glossy wall so that the surfaces practically gleam.
A layered look has been created through the use of borders and patterns. The contrasting lines around the cream rug, and the coffee table with 3 layered sections, create a built-up and dynamic look when they are viewed together as a complete design.
No guest would be too thrilled to discover that this was their bedroom for the period of their stay. The bed has been shoved into a corner without any second thought, and there doesn't appear to be anywhere for them to fold away or hang up their clothes. At least they can enjoy the lovely views out to the lakes as they sit by the window—it's just a shame the inside doesn't look quite so nice!
The guest bedroom is unrecognisable as the same room we've just seen. It's worlds apart from its former self, and now looks cosy and stylish. The crisp white linen and white walls give the room a lift, making it look fresh and inviting, whereas the earthy green tones add warmth and a tactile quality to the design.
Although there's no before image of the master bedroom, we can guarantee it's looking much more attractive now than it was previously. The stunning view over the lakes has been framed by the floor to ceiling window panes, drawing the beauty of the outdoors into the cosy bedroom space. The warm tones present in the soft furnishings introduce depth to the interior, which is otherwise dominated by pale, neutral colours. The overall effect is stylish and well-balanced, and we're certainly impressed with the finished result—what about you?
