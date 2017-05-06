The Winchester home with a magical floating extension

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Winchester-based team Adam Knibb Architects, who are no strangers when it comes to working with creative designs in tight spaces. In fact, this particular project was started due to the site’s constraints in terms of space and layout, which is exactly the main reason why the clients of Austen House approached these experts to help them out of a tight spot.

Seeking a clever and creative way to increase space in their home, the clients desperately wanted a south-facing room. It was conceived that with an access way beside the property, which only had to provide a right of passage for cars very occasionally, it was possible to build out and create a new room over the top of this space.

Let’s see how this little design turned out…