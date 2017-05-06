The Winchester home with a magical floating extension

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Winchester-based team Adam Knibb Architects, who are no strangers when it comes to working with creative designs in tight spaces. In fact, this particular project was started due to the site’s constraints in terms of space and layout, which is exactly the main reason why the clients of Austen House approached these experts to help them out of a tight spot.
Seeking a clever and creative way to increase space in their home, the clients desperately wanted a south-facing room. It was conceived that with an access way beside the property, which only had to provide a right of passage for cars very occasionally, it was possible to build out and create a new room over the top of this space.
Let’s see how this little design turned out…
Even though the house (and its new extension) lies behind a security/privacy gate and fence, it’s not difficult to distinguish the new design – those timber panels offset quite brilliantly with the brick-clad houses on both sides.
Let’s take a closer look.
This 3D rendering will give us a better indication of what the architects achieved.
Being within the town centre conservation area, the addition to the house had to stand out from the main building with materiality as well as design. The floating timber box which touches the building lightly cantilevers out over the access way to provide a dramatic internal space, yet is also a prominent feature down North Walls road.
Vertical timber cladding and large sections of glass have been added in to give off an elongated style, which makes the structure look quite taller. With the tight nature of the site, principles of construction also had to be considered.
The secret? The project was completed off-site and craned into place to ensure minimal disruption and interference for both the clients and neighbouring houses.
Although we are not privy to interior images of this design, this close-up allows us to revel in some fantasies about what goes on behind those timber- and glass walls. Is it a reading room? A living room, perhaps?
What would you use it for?
