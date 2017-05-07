The all-white loft apartment full of quirky spaces

Far be it from us to devote more attention to one particular design than another, or try and persuade you that one style triumphs over another. After all, personal taste is what makes the world so exciting, right?

However, in the same breath, we’d just like to articulate our fondness for the Scandinavian interior style – words like “light”, “bright”, “open” and “charming” come to mind when viewing spaces donned up in this design, but feel free to come up with your own choice phrases, especially after viewing a house in Sylt prettied up by HOME STAGING SYLT GMBH in the Scandinavian style.