The all-white loft apartment full of quirky spaces

Far be it from us to devote more attention to one particular design than another, or try and persuade you that one style triumphs over another. After all, personal taste is what makes the world so exciting, right?
However, in the same breath, we’d just like to articulate our fondness for the Scandinavian interior style – words like “light”, “bright”, “open” and “charming” come to mind when viewing spaces donned up in this design, but feel free to come up with your own choice phrases, especially after viewing a house in Sylt prettied up by HOME STAGING SYLT GMBH in the Scandinavian style.
Wood in a soft, light hue that reminds us of a rainy day on the beach; a decadent dose of whites, off-whites and creams that adorn select furniture-, architectural- and décor pieces; and, of course, a firm devotion to clean spaces – yup, it’s the beauty of the Scandinavian style, all right!
Just see how elegant this interior space looks, with a timber staircase floating out of the wooden floorboards of this open-plan layout.
And what do we find in that open-plan layout? A kitchen, dining area and living room, with all three spaces enjoying the same clean and serene colour palette, yet with subtle variations differentiating the one space from the other.
For example, notice the rug in the kitchen space with the star patterns, and how it contrasts with the linear look that comes though so strongly in the dining area’s space via the bench railing, table legs, etc.
Of course comfort is also a necessity, regardless of what design style one prefers. And for top-class comfort, this open-plan layout brings its fair share of fabrics in the shape of a plush rug, sofas, scatter cushions, curtains, etc.
Don’t you just love how the white colour palette gets broken up ever so slightly via the stone greys and soft peach hues of the décor?
Up those wooden stairs is where we find the more private areas of the house, including the bathroom, which continues to flaunt a soft and subtle style, albeit with a sleeker look.
Glass panes, stone tiles and ceiling downlighters (among other elements) bring forth a contemporary/modern touch to ensure this bathroom is far from being deemed dull or outdated. And to keep the functionality levels of this space high, built-in cabinets ensure ample storage space for a range of bathroom goodies.
Definitely an example to be copied back home!
