You'll spend 3 years in the toilet so make it enjoyable!

“Going where the king goes alone” is usually a quick and boring activity. Of course, we are referring to toilet time. There is little to do in a toilet besides the necessary bodily activities. But did you know that the average person spends about 3 years of their life in the toilet?

So, why not make that time as fun as it can be? You can include a booming sound system to accompany you with your favourite songs, get magazines and books or even go for a warm sensation on the toilet seat cover.

There are added benefits to making your toilet a fun place to be. If you have children then you probably know the difficulty of convincing them exploring the toilet of their own accord. By redecorating the room with cool pictures and characters that jump out of their favourite book, you will give them an incentive to pay more frequent visits!

Let’s check out some ways to make your toilet time fun!