You'll spend 3 years in the toilet so make it enjoyable!

“Going where the king goes alone” is usually a quick and boring activity. Of course, we are referring to toilet time. There is little to do in a toilet besides the necessary bodily activities. But did you know that the average person spends about 3 years of their life in the toilet?
So, why not make that time as fun as it can be? You can include a booming sound system to accompany you with your favourite songs, get magazines and books or even go for a warm sensation on the toilet seat cover.
There are added benefits to making your toilet a fun place to be. If you have children then you probably know the difficulty of convincing them exploring the toilet of their own accord. By redecorating the room with cool pictures and characters that jump out of their favourite book, you will give them an incentive to pay more frequent visits!
Let’s check out some ways to make your toilet time fun!
It has become normal practice to pay visits to the toilet with a phone firmly in hand. It's a way to read the latest news, scroll your social media pages or even reply to your emails. Yet, as is the case with modern phones, their battery runs out very quickly.
So why not make sure that there’s a way to charge your phone in the toilet? The obvious way is to include sockets close to the toilet. But, for some toilets this might seem as an invasive and costly solution. Another way is with external portable battery charges. It's a small investment to make for something that will find use beyond making toilet time fun.
With a significant amount of energy and resources being devoted to decorating the house, the toilet is left as an afterthought. However, given the amount of time we spend in there perhaps we should pay a little bit more attention to its décor?
The image above illustrates a flamboyant way to decorate the toilet. With reference to pop-art, the eclectic choice tattoos the wall with superheroes, while the room adopts glossy colours in red and black, creating an atmosphere that will never bore you and your children.
Of course, decorating the toilet should align with your own style. The beauty of giving a sense of identity to the toilet is that it doesn't need to follow the interior décor of the house. It can be a splash of uniqueness!
Even if the toilet is dressed with the décor you love and there are sockets to charge your phone for entertainment, nasty odours will always be a joy killer. The best way to keep the odour under control is by cleaning the toilet. Pay particular attention to the outside of the bowl and the cement base.
Of course, cleaning the toilet whilst it's in use is not an option so use candles to neutralise and mask the smell. Air fresheners can have the same impact but don’t spray them while there is a lit candle. You also need to ventilate the room by keeping windows open during and after use. In the absence of windows, keep the door open when the room is not in use.
Did you know that there are heated toilet seat covers? Imagine waking up on a cold winter morning, paying your customary visit to the toilet and instead of an unwelcoming freezing seat, a warm sensation engulfs your body!
Heated toilet seat covers are powered by electricity so you will need a power outlet nearby. Deluxe models are often equipped with power saving features and some even allow their temperature to be adjusted!
One of the oldest tricks in the book to make toilet time fun is to include a small library in the room. You will only need a stool as somewhere to rest the latest magazines and newspapers, or even the current novel you're progressing through.
The solitude of the room makes it the perfect location for uninterrupted
reading. In fact, there are books that can only be fully appreciated in the confinement
of the toilet. As the American writer Henry Miller once put it,
All my good reading, you might say, was done in the toilet. There are passages in Ulysses which can be read only in the toilet -- if one wants to extract the full flavour of their content.
A final way to keep you entertained while using the toilet is with music. You can include a portable sound system that plays your favourite songs. Of course, since you probably have your phone with you in the toilet, it can also be used as a bathroom DJ.
As an added bonus, if you happen to be shy about the inevitable sound effects of using the toilet, music can help cover the sounds of bodily functions!
Going where the king goes alone can be a fun and relaxing time with some simple additions and decorative creativity.
