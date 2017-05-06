The 10 dirtiest things in your home (that you SHOULD be cleaning)

Apart from professional cleaners, we can't think of anyone that actually enjoys the household chores that seem to take up so much time, so how about we fill you in on the dirtiest things in your home that you need to clean? It could save you precious hours and leave you with a sparkling home, even when you don't have much time to spare! From your kitchen to your bathroom, we have some top tips as to the spots you can't afford to neglect, so come and take a look now!
It might sound a little silly, but you need to make sure the equipment you use to clean your home is clean itself! If not, you'll simply be smearing more grime around! A quick scrub or soak should take care of most things!
We know you leave the bowl fresh as a daisy, but what about your toilet pedestal? It can get covered in dust and grime, but you won't notice until it is a real problem, so give it a cursory wipe and forget about it for another week!
Don't just give your plughole a quick scrub, actually look after the drain as well, otherwise you'll have a smelly issue! A quick solution is to pour baking soda and white vinegar down there, leave while you clean the rest of the kitchen and then flush through with boiling water.
Our furry friends don't care about leaving a mess in their wake, so it's down to you to clean up their debris. The area around their feeding bowls will be the most grubby, so just give it some attention when they have finished eating.
Speaking of furry friends, we all know the nightmare of car litter trays! You'll have litter all over the floor and, if you're really unlucky, a dirty mess to clean up on the lip of the tray too, but, without grossing you out, the fresher the mess, the easier it is to wipe away!
It's SO easy to forget about all the door knobs in your home, but they are bacteria-producing areas! Greasy and dirty hands just add to the problem with every use so run an antibacterial cloth over them as often as you can!
Your bundle of joy might be cute as a button, but you'd be shocked at how messy your changing table and nappy bin gets! It's worth giving everything a really thorough clean a couple of times a week, to ensure a fresh smell and a hygienic surface.
As your food heats up, it naturally splatters everywhere and your microwave will soon get an interior film of mouldy food all over the inside! Wipe it with an antibacterial wipe and then, heat up some water and fresh lemon slices, to really leave it looking and smelling fresh!
Don't forget about your bathroom walls when you are doing the cleaning! You might be so focused on the suite items that you ignore them, but we bet you'll have toothpaste splatter and water marks that need dealing with!
Finally, it's time to think about your floors! Everybody walks all over them, every day, so the amount of dust and dirt that can build up is phenomenal. It's easy to stay on top of this issue though, by running the vacuum round, super quickly, every other day! You'll soon get in the habit, we promise!
