15 ways to give your modern home some rustic magic

Modern homes can seem as though they would never accept a rustic interior design scheme, but that is so wrong! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that you don't need a traditional farm cottage, in a chocolate box village, to capture the rustic look perfectly, as it's all about using certain motifs, cleverly.

We LOVE rustic design and are keen to show you just how fantastic it could look, even in your brand new home, so we've come up with a comprehensive list of all the things you should be including—and the best part is that there's something for every room! For a quaint kitchen, beautiful bedroom or luxuriously rustic living room, you've come to the right place, so let's get started!