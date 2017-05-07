Your browser is out-of-date.

20 home organisation tricks that take less than 5 minutes

Bedroom, The Cotswold Company The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood White
Who doesn't want a tidy and organised home that runs like a well-oiled machine? The only problem with this, is that it can seem to take forever to clean, tidy and get everything in order, especially high traffic areas such as hallways, which almost negates the whole point! Professional cleaners make it look so easy to get the organised and tidy home of your dreams, but that's because they are doing all the hard work for you—and it comes at a cost! 

If you want to learn some sneaky tricks to getting that slick home that you've always wanted, but without hiring a professional, come with us now as we give you our top tips! Some of them are simply common sense ways to streamline your life and let's be honest; we could all use some of that!

1. Make the bed every morning, as soon as you leap out of it! It's only a case of shaking and smoothing out the duvet, really, so it will take seconds!

Fiesta Black silk bed linen homify BedroomTextiles Silk Black black,fiesta,silk,bed linen,bed linen
Fiesta Black silk bed linen

2. Put dirty clothes in the laundry basket, as soon as you take them off. It's worth getting the whole household trained up to do this too, unless you like a game of hunt the sock!

Disco laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Brown woven basket,laundry basket,bathroom,colourful basket
Disco laundry basket

3. Put clean laundry away as soon as it is dry. Don't leave it to pile up, as it will become a huge chore. Little and often is the key!

PROJEKT WNĘTRZA W WARSZAWIE / 3, PASS architekci PASS architekci Industrial style bathroom
4. Clear hallways of excess shoes! Everybody only needs one pair in the hallway, so get all the others put away in their bedrooms or a storage cupboard.

Storage under stairs Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Storage under stairs

5. Chuck out all your odd socks, like you've been meaning to! Who needs random socks that are waiting around for their partners to show back up?

Farmhouse Ivory 5 Drawer Chest The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood White
Farmhouse Ivory 5 Drawer Chest

6. Audit your accessories, so you can stop hunting for the few things you actually wear! If you haven't worn it in six months and there is no sentimental attachment, chuck it out!

Bespoke tie drawer Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Bespoke tie drawer

7. Replace tatty hangers for modern ones! This will keep your clothes in better condition and look so much neater. Metal or wood are the most sustainable choices.

SUNCHARIOT 2, coat hangers holder, Insilvis Divergent Thinking Insilvis Divergent Thinking Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
SUNCHARIOT 2, coat hangers holder

8. Get in the habit of tidying as you go. This is vital in your kitchen, where all the big messes occur! You need to train everybody else up to follow suit as well though!

Störmer Range, Hehku Hehku Minimalist kitchen
Störmer Range

9. Transfer all your digital camera pictures onto your hard drive. You've been meaning to do it, so sit down and spend five minutes actually getting it sorted!

Industrial office Desk swinging monkey designs Study/officeDesks
Industrial office Desk

10. Go through your spam inbox, while you're on your computer. Just a quick check to see if anything important has landed in there and you can delete everything else.

Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk The Wooden Furniture Store Study/officeDesks Wood Wood effect Walnut Computer Desk,Twin Pedestal Desk,Walnut Computer Desk
Stunning solid walnut twin pedestal desk

11. Delete your old voicemails from your mobile. You know they clog up your memory, so why are you leaving them there? What if your mailbox gets full?

Proposta per arredo camera padronale, INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri INNOVATEDESIGN® s.a.s. di Eleonora Raiteri Modern style bedroom
12. Throw out old food from the fridge once a week. You can minimise wastage by implementing a date rotation system that sees about to expire food being placed at the front.

Mr & Mrs Broomhead Walnut & White Gloss Kitchen, Room Room Modern kitchen Kitchen,Fridge,Walnut
Mr & Mrs Broomhead Walnut & White Gloss Kitchen

13. Check the food dates in your pantry and make sure anything with a short shelf life is used-up first and don't let everyone else dig to the back for the 'good stuff'.

Fulham Pantry Roundhouse KitchenStorage
Fulham Pantry

14. Clear out the 'junk' drawer. Urgh. We all have one, but they get so full! Old batteries, elastic bands and junk mail can all go in the bin!

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - drawer homify Classic style kitchen
'Vivid Classic' Kitchen—drawer

15. Clear out your wallet before you leave the house! Throw out receipts you don't need and loyalty cards you don't use and you'll feel instantly refreshed!

Solid Walnut Shoe Cabinet from our Mayan Range Big Blu Furniture Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage Solid Wood Brown
Solid Walnut Shoe Cabinet from our Mayan Range

16. Chuck out old cosmetics that have long-passed their use-by dates! It's amazing how long some of us keep that tatty old mascara, but it could actually be bad for your health, not to mention the tidiness of the bathroom!

Sophie Allport Hearts Collection Sophie Allport BathroomTextiles & accessories Textile Pink bathroom,wash,bag,heart,pink,romance,romantic,home,gift,make up,valentine,love
Sophie Allport Hearts Collection

17. Shred old paperwork, once a week, so that your home office doesn't get overrun with clutter and rubbish. If you have animals, the shredded paper makes ideal bedding, or it can be used to get the fire going!

Magnetika Home office Ronda Design Minimalist study/office
Magnetika Home office

18. Sort through your coupons and see which ones are still in date! We all seem to collect and leave them on the fridge or a noticeboard, but if they've expired, they are just junk!

Noticeboard, Keys & Letters Holder Finoak LTD Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
Noticeboard, Keys & Letters Holder

19. Tackle your recycling and do your part. It's so easy to just sort your rubbish into the right bins and it will make you feel really smug too. Perfect!

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
20. Finally, make an emergency contacts list and pop it on a noticeboard that everyone can access. Trust us, this WILL come in handy and help to make your home more organised!

'Back to Basic' - desk Studio Isabel Quiroga Minimalist study/office Solid Wood
'Back to Basic'—desk

For a little more home organisation advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Cabinets to make home organisation easy.

Which of these ideas are you going to try today?

