Now Christmas is over what can I do with the tree?

As all good things come to an end, Christmas is now over. As the festivities slowly fade away, it's time for the Christmas decorations to be put back into their boxes and await another year to shine. But what happens to the Christmas tree?

A fake tree will join the rest of the ornaments in the attic, but what about the real Christmas trees? You might be puzzled as to how it should best be handled. Therefore we decided to present you with an array of options for disposal.

You can chop it down for garden usage, drive to the nearest tree recycling programs and use it in composting, Have you ever thought to use its trunk for edging flowerbeds? There are many ways for a Christmas tree go beyond its designated ornamental purpose.

Let’s see then how to reuse your tree when Christmas is over…