This project in Enfield epitomises modern living in a period home, that perfectly suits life today without losing the original charm of the existing home. The ground floor of this home has doubled in size, with extensions also added to the sides and to the roof. Whilst the house has dramatically changed, you would be hard pressed to tell when viewing it from the street. To see how Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects went about creating the perfect home for summer entertaining, click here.