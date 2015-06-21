This week's top 5 projects took us to the suburbs to show us how familys are remodelling, extending and transforming their existing homes. From modern to Art Deco and everything in between, these 5 homes were this week's favourites, as chosen by you. Let's see which projects made the cut.
Topping this week's most loved homes was this suburban London gem, which has been dramatically extended and remodelled to include a new kitchen, new dining room, as well as a new sizeable basement including a media room and library. To take another tour around this idyllic home, click here.
This Sussex home is a typical looking suburban home from the outside, but the interiors are anything but. Extending to the rear and a complete interior refurbishment meant this home is now a balanced mix of contemporary design with classic charm. If you missed it first time around, check it out again here.
Many parts of North London are synonymous with beautiful typically British homes, and this project is no exception. Extending into the garden meant this family of four now feel more than comfortable, whilst the roof of the home was also altered to now include 2 new bedrooms and a bathroom. Completed throughout with a modern take on Art Deco, take the tour again here.
This project in Enfield epitomises modern living in a period home, that perfectly suits life today without losing the original charm of the existing home. The ground floor of this home has doubled in size, with extensions also added to the sides and to the roof. Whilst the house has dramatically changed, you would be hard pressed to tell when viewing it from the street. To see how Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects went about creating the perfect home for summer entertaining, click here.
Rounding out the top 5 this week we see a Victorian villa that had been extended in the 80s, but needed a little tweaking to bring it into the 21st century. The extension was modified to now house the new kitchen, as well as the living and dining rooms. The result is a light-filled home that now includes warm and inviting spaces. To see the finished product, click here.