Top 5 projects of the week—Gardens for entertaining to modern city living

James Rippon James Rippon
homify Modern kitchen
This week's top 5 projects took us to the suburbs to show us how familys are remodelling, extending and transforming their existing homes. From modern to Art Deco and everything in between, these 5 homes were this week's favourites, as chosen by you. Let's see which projects made the cut.

Spectacular London home renovation

homify Modern kitchen
Topping this week's most loved homes was this suburban London gem, which has been dramatically extended and remodelled to include a new kitchen, new dining room, as well as a new sizeable basement including a media room and library. To take another tour around this idyllic home, click here.

homify 360º: Refurbished family home with extension

Refurbishment project West Sussex At No 19 Classic style houses
This Sussex home is a typical looking suburban home from the outside, but the interiors are anything but. Extending to the rear and a complete interior refurbishment meant this home is now a balanced mix of contemporary design with classic charm. If you missed it first time around, check it out again here.

Modern design with an Art Deco twist

homify Modern dining room
Many parts of North London are synonymous with beautiful typically British homes, and this project is no exception. Extending into the garden meant this family of four now feel more than comfortable, whilst the roof of the home was also altered to now include 2 new bedrooms and a bathroom. Completed throughout with a modern take on Art Deco, take the tour again here.

A dream home for summer parties

Myddelton Gardens, Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects
Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects

Myddelton Gardens

This project in Enfield epitomises modern living in a period home, that perfectly suits life today without losing the original charm of the existing home. The ground floor of this home has doubled in size, with extensions also added to the sides and to the roof. Whilst the house has dramatically changed, you would be hard pressed to tell when viewing it from the street. To see how Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects went about creating the perfect home for summer entertaining, click here.

Classic luxury on the river

Astor House NRAP Architects Modern houses
NRAP Architects

Astor House

Rounding out the top 5 this week we see a Victorian villa that had been extended in the 80s, but needed a little tweaking to bring it into the 21st century. The extension was modified to now house the new kitchen, as well as the living and dining rooms. The result is a light-filled home that now includes warm and inviting spaces. To see the finished product, click here.

Which was your favourite project this week? Let us know below!

