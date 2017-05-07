A £14k garden renovation to blow your mind

They say history tends to repeat itself – well, as long as history is something beautiful to enjoy, we have no problem with that. However, once things get a bit outdated and tedious, it’s time to call in some professional help to set things right (and stylish) again.

We are, of course, referring to our ever-popular ‘before and after’ pieces here on homify, where any hideous and cluttered space is one magical makeover away from taking our breaths away. Today’s piece focuses on a back yard garden in Greenwich which underwent some “wow-worthy” touch-ups to give it a fresh, lush and eye-catching look.

Millennium Interior Designers from London are the experts who deserve all the credit for this one.