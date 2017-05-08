​The pretty-as-a-picture Peckham extension

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based team Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd, who was put in charge of a contemporary rear extension and loft renovation for a 1930s’ semi-detached house in Peckham, South London.
The main request from the clients was a large family room that groups together the actions of cooking, eating and living. Thus, under Permitted Development and using the Neighbourhood Consultation Scheme, a 4.5m rear extension was added which, together with extensive internal modifications, creates a new social heart for the home.
Let’s take a look…
It’s not hard at all to spot the new add-ons – those modern styles and sleek looks contrast quite beautifully with the existing house’s traditional charm.
Fortunately, space was not an issue for this site and its residents, as can be seen by the more-than-generous garden that’s left over after the extension has been completed, not to mention that stunning stone-floor terrace with its timber-clad walls on both sides, going a long way in visually framing the extension.
Glass is great, but it can only do so much in letting in fresh air. Thus, for some prime garden views and air circulation, it’s a simple matter of pulling aside those folding glass doors and watching the new open-plan extension become one with the picturesque exteriors.
We are just crazy about the modern style adorning this new interior; however, we’re also quite pleased to notice that the professionals in charge didn’t opt for a look that’s too contemporary or ultra sleek.
Notice the brick wall, for example: it’s not every surface that can inject such raw pattern and texture into a space, almost entirely cancelling out the need for additional wall art pieces or décor.
A dining table with matching chairs in a rich brown hue firmly grounds the dining portion of this interior, while both the kitchen and living area enjoy their own colour palettes for visual distinction.
The cooking part of the extension (aka the kitchen) treats us to shaker-style cabinets, herringbone tile floor pattern and a rich, ocean-blue hue that dominates the colour palette. Copper fixtures and kitchen handles add to the industrial look.
Our favourite spot here? It’s a tie between that generous island and the plush-looking sofa in the background, where one can relax in style and comfort with sunshine streaming indoors.
