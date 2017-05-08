​The pretty-as-a-picture Peckham extension

Today’s homify 360° gem comes to us from London-based team Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd, who was put in charge of a contemporary rear extension and loft renovation for a 1930s’ semi-detached house in Peckham, South London.

The main request from the clients was a large family room that groups together the actions of cooking, eating and living. Thus, under Permitted Development and using the Neighbourhood Consultation Scheme, a 4.5m rear extension was added which, together with extensive internal modifications, creates a new social heart for the home.

Let’s take a look…