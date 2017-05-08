​A sleek modern home with impeccable design

Consider yourself a lover of the modern style? Then you are in for a sure treat with today’s homify 360° discovery: a lovely modern structure with a superb façade and matching interiors (although, to be fair, the interiors also flaunt a fair amount of charm to ensure they’re most comfortable).

Regensburg-based firm Fichtner Gruber Architects are in charge of this delightful design, which presents a spacious yard, a basement, double-car garage and a whole lot of class.

Let’s take a look…