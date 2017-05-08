Your browser is out-of-date.

​A sleek modern home with impeccable design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wohnhaus in Moosbach 2015, Fichtner Gruber Architekten Fichtner Gruber Architekten Modern houses
Consider yourself a lover of the modern style? Then you are in for a sure treat with today’s homify 360° discovery: a lovely modern structure with a superb façade and matching interiors (although, to be fair, the interiors also flaunt a fair amount of charm to ensure they’re most comfortable).

Regensburg-based firm Fichtner Gruber Architects are in charge of this delightful design, which presents a spacious yard, a basement, double-car garage and a whole lot of class.

Let’s take a look…

The backyard view

Let’s start with the view of the house’s rear side, where generous windows and glass doors allow us a slight glimpse of the interiors. 

Notice how that spacious terrace spills forth from the indoors, providing more than ample legroom for some exterior furniture- and décor pieces before that oh-so lush lawn takes over.

The front side

The super modern style continues on the front side, presenting a sleek and slim build while enjoying a slightly monochrome colour palette which offsets quite strikingly with the lush-green yard and garden. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

The stylish interiors

On the inside, we are greeted by high-quality marble flooring to keep the chic levels up while also injecting a subtle touch of pattern, especially here in the open-plan living area. 

And while a modern fireplace acts as the focal piece (which also nicely separates the dining- and lounging areas from each other), it is that sunny-hued rug in the living room which grabs our attention.

Remember what we said earlier about the interiors being comfortable?

A stunning kitchen

To tip the interior style’s scales ever so slightly in the direction of ‘rustic’, the kitchen is decked out in oak, providing a rather refreshing change. Oversized marble tiles and a mosaic backsplash bring in some pattern without stealing the style show.

The beauty of the bathroom

Since the marriage between mosaic glass and marble floor tiles worked so tremendously well in the kitchen, it was decided to repeat this winning formula in the bathroom, which is lit up spectacularly by a skylight. 

Of course let’s not forget the fact that is a family home, which is why the double sinks and elongated vanity and mirror go a long way in upping the house’s practicality levels. 

For more bathroom-functionality tips, check out these ideas when it comes to Storage in the bathroom.

The ideal creation or too modern for your tastes – what do you think of this house?

No, Thanks