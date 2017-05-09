The Camden prefab penthouse with a difference

When it comes to the evolution of architecture, prefab houses definitely deserve special mention. The way in which these specialised buildings cut construction costs and –times in half (sometimes even more) is really something to note, which is why so many of our homify 360° discoveries focus on prefabs – such as today’s one.

Newhaven-based home builders Boutique Modern Ltd are in charge of this latest project, which kicked off when the team was contacted by the client who had planning permission and an architect’s drawing for two flats in a vertical extension above an existing 1960s three-storey block in Camden.

Traditional building methods would have worked out much too costly, not to mention stretched out the construction time considerably.

Fortunately, Boutique Modern Ltd’s experience with prefab houses saved the day…