Quaint cottage retreat with surrounding coast and country

Hollyhock Cottage is a charismatic 150 year old holiday retreat in Norfolk, which epitomises everything about a relaxing country getaway. When we escape the city it's all about getting back to nature, and taking the time to wind down. A cottage as alluring and charming as this might be all you need to hit the reset button, and forget for just a second about all the little worries in life, whilst spend time with your loved one. A project of interior designers Rooms With a View, inspiration for the completely renovated holiday letting was drawn from the surrounding coast and country. Take a moment to experience this historic cottage that now boasts an understated elegance unlike any other.