This narrow Bristol home gets a sunny new extension

Our latest homify 360° highlight comes from North Bristol where DHV Architects took charge of an Edwardian semi-detached house that had previously been extended in an ad-hoc manner to give it a new lease on life.
The project details? A full-house remodelling to extend into the loft and build a new single-storey rear extension, creating a generous new kitchen and dining area in the process.
What a novel idea cladding the rear façade with Western Red Cedar to balance out with the lush garden. And let’s not forget how those full-height bespoke patio doors open up the entire house to the exteriors, inviting in gleaming sunshine and fresh air.
The external appearance of the extension has been radically altered to provide a contemporary aesthetic; cedar cladding on the lower volume straddles external and internal walls to create a striking feature in the kitchen.
Venturing closer to the extension, we can see how the expertly-placed garden touches make up an enchanted design for the terrace which transforms it into the ideal spot for… just about anything—from teatime to an al fresco lunch to some light reading and socialising with a friend over a glass of wine!
What a picturesque view the heart of this home gets to enjoy! Of course the house didn’t start out with this picture-perfect cooking- and dining space; separate rooms have been opened up to create this generous kitchen-dining-living area facing the garden – money well spent, we’d say!
Stepping out of the kitchen, it is quite amazing to see how that garden view and light-filled kitchen still manages to impress, allowing natural light to filter through even into the adjoining rooms.
To make full use of this charming new space and incoming light, stained-glass windows were added to the kitchen door, which, of course, also goes a long way in introducing a bit of colour into the neutral-toned room.
