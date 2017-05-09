This narrow Bristol home gets a sunny new extension

Our latest homify 360° highlight comes from North Bristol where DHV Architects took charge of an Edwardian semi-detached house that had previously been extended in an ad-hoc manner to give it a new lease on life.

The project details? A full-house remodelling to extend into the loft and build a new single-storey rear extension, creating a generous new kitchen and dining area in the process.

Want to see how this one turned out?