A breathtaking kitchen extension in London

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece comes to us from Gullaksen Architects from London. Their project? A new rear extension to an existing house where the new family kitchen opens up most delightfully onto the exterior garden. Folding doors and a new interior look complete the picture, as well as (of course) lots of new indoor space to extend the kitchen/living area during the summer.
Did we mention everything about this design (the layout, the materials, the colours, the way incoming sunlight hits the walls and floors, etc.) is 100% inspirational?
Not really what one would envision for a family kitchen, right? The narrowness of the existing kitchen made it quite cramped for family use. And the small window and side door made for an awkward connection with the garden.
Obviously we can do better than this…
Now this is a most decadent space for morning coffee, afternoon tea and evening wine, not to mention the social ambience that this new style and layout affords the homeowners.
The new full-width kitchen is flooded with light from the tall bi-fold doors, as well as the roof light situated above the dining area. Large-format slate flooring and an Ikea-style kitchen with marble tops give this space a modern yet earthy feel.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
It would appear a new functionality factor creeped into the new design: the white 'zone' between the existing house and the new extension houses stairs, shelving, wine fridge and a utility space for the washing machine and tumble drier.
And the glass doors allow the kitchen to be separated from the living room, yet still enjoy visual contact.
Thank goodness the makeover extended to the exterior space as well. It was (wisely) decided that the white-rendered blockwork walls with mismatched windows were not in keeping with the style of the property.
In addition, the old space also had a partially covered alleyway that had been made virtually redundant as practical outside space, as the area was enclosed by the neighbour’s rear extension.
This is more like it! Thanks to timber-frame bi-fold glass doors, the exterior garden and interior kitchen/dining room now have a strong visual link. And let’s not forget about the ample amounts of daylight streaming indoors on a daily basis, plus those lush green views!
In the spirit of exterior beauty, have a look at these Low-maintenance garden ideas.