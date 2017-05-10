A breathtaking kitchen extension in London

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece comes to us from Gullaksen Architects from London. Their project? A new rear extension to an existing house where the new family kitchen opens up most delightfully onto the exterior garden. Folding doors and a new interior look complete the picture, as well as (of course) lots of new indoor space to extend the kitchen/living area during the summer.

Did we mention everything about this design (the layout, the materials, the colours, the way incoming sunlight hits the walls and floors, etc.) is 100% inspirational?