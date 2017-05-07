11 amazing garden rooms (that'll make you want one)

Is it just us or has the dawning of spring made you also start thinking more about your garden and how you can enjoy it? We all know that the UK isn't exactly blessed with hot, sunny or reliable weather, which is why we have to be a little more clever with our garden plans. So today, we're going to show you some amazing spaces that have totally taken the unpredictable UK weather into account!

Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that a gorgeous garden room is a fabulous investment, as it will offer you shade when you need it, rain cover if the heavens open and more than that; you'll get valuable storage and a glorious aesthetic as well! What's not to love?

Come and take a look at some of our all-time favourite designs and have a think about whether a garden room could be perfect for you!