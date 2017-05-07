11 amazing garden rooms (that'll make you want one)

Is it just us or has the dawning of spring made you also start thinking more about your garden and how you can enjoy it? We all know that the UK isn't exactly blessed with hot, sunny or reliable weather, which is why we have to be a little more clever with our garden plans. So today, we're going to show you some amazing spaces that have totally taken the unpredictable UK weather into account!
Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that a gorgeous garden room is a fabulous investment, as it will offer you shade when you need it, rain cover if the heavens open and more than that; you'll get valuable storage and a glorious aesthetic as well! What's not to love?
Come and take a look at some of our all-time favourite designs and have a think about whether a garden room could be perfect for you!
Finished in natural wood and taking up the whole bottom section of the garden, this amazing structure is exactly what we want! Talk about luxury and amazing party potential and just look at all that storage!
Who says your garden room needs to be rectangular? The designer of this eye-catching installation clearly didn't get that memo and thank goodness they didn't! What an amazing way to squeeze a home office into a property!
If you're a parent, you probably know the joy of having a few minutes of peace and quiet, all to yourself. Well, this garden room would certainly afford you that, thanks to it having enough space for a whole self-contained apartment! So perfect for guests as well!
If garden parties are your thing, then you must have thought about installing a private bar in your garden before. We think this project will be all the convincing you need, as just look at it! Stylish, cool and so much fun, it really blends with the terrace perfectly too.
If your design preferences tend to lean towards the more gothic end of the spectrum, then welcome to your perfect garden room! A demure black box with fabulous glazing, this little bonus space would come in so handy!
What is it about natural wood that makes it so gorgeous? Here, we see a simple design that really acts as a focal point for the garden and offers the perfect combination of handy storage and comfortable dining potential! Add some lights and you have a day-to-night haven!
If you have a large garden, perhaps you'd be tempted to recreate something like this fantastic garden room, which sees an outside seating area and terrace sitting atop a wealth of amazingly useful storage! Perfect for any family that loves sport, you could cram all the canoes and football goals you want in here!
We always love the quirky ideas that people come up with and in terms of garden room design, this one is certainly up there! A self-contained little shepherd's hut offers a tranquil sitting room area, away from the hustle and bustle of the main house and don't you think it looks adorable as well?
Is this a practical design for the majority of gardens? Absolutely not, but isn't it glorious? Wildly different, sustainable and a real complement to the surroundings, this garden room shows that whatever style of house or however big your grounds are, there is a solution for you!
We don't think we'll ever fall out of love with jet black agricultural cladding, especially when it makes for such bold garden rooms! This open-sided building offers delightful dining potential, acts as a handy log store and even has extra storage at the far end too. Black might not make you popular with your neighbours, so always have a quick word with them first!
Simple, sweet and as pretty as a picture, this charming garden room is the perfect compromise between a summerhouse and a shed. We think parents will love this style, as it could be a great location for teenage sleepovers, not to mention a handy rain cover when a barbecue, inevitably, gets washed out!
