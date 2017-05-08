How to remove those stubborns stains from your sofa

It doesn't matter how careful we are, or how many rules we put in place about no food and drink on the living room sofa, there always seems to be a stain that simply slips through the net, doesn't there? It's such a shame, especially if you have invested a lot of money in your fabulous furniture, which is why we've found some fabulous stain removal tips to share with you today!

You don't need to be a professional cleaner to know that tackling a stain as soon as it happens is the way to go, but would you know which solutions to put on what stain? Well, come with us now and you will, but please always try a test patch first, in case certain cleaning products will discolour your fabric!