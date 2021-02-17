17 flooring ideas for your home's entrance and hallways

Figure out your style when considering hallway flooring ideas — this is best done through looking at ideabooks and considering what you like and dislike. Think about the material, texture, colour, and durability of the flooring you choose.





You should also factor in how much the flooring will wear — do you have pets or children? You may want to avoid carpet in case of stains or odors. Wood can be a great option, and you can always put rugs on top to cushion your feet. Stone is also very durable.





Consider the place in which you're installing new flooring. Hallway flooring might be less important than flooring in the kitchen, so you may want to spend less on flooring here. Professionals can help you decide where to invest.





Don't forget to be realistic about pricing — not all flooring is made equal! Some flooring like natural stones will be more pricey. Decide whether you're willing to invest a lot of money into your flooring at this time and do remember that spending more now could be a better investment in the long-term.





Interested in a funky style like blue hallway floor tiles? Next up, we're talking more hallways and colour.