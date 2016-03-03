Twin house home design ideas and renovations

This extension project, which is part of a home in Essex, is a perfect example of modern residential architecture and showcases the innovative ways architects can transform a home. Undertaken by Clear Architects, the company have really lived up to their name, creating a two-storey extension that offers a seamless marriage between the indoors and out.

The transparent ground floor is dominated by large glass panels, offering a clear view from inside out onto the garden, whilst the new second floor bedrooms offer a view onto the green roof. Completed to the highest standard and quality, this extension project is much more than initially meets the eye.

Let's take a look around!