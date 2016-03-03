Twin house home design ideas and renovations

This extension project, which is part of a home in Essex, is a perfect example of modern residential architecture and showcases the innovative ways architects can transform a home. Undertaken by Clear Architects, the company have really lived up to their name, creating a two-storey extension that offers a seamless marriage between the indoors and out.
The transparent ground floor is dominated by large glass panels, offering a clear view from inside out onto the garden, whilst the new second floor bedrooms offer a view onto the green roof. Completed to the highest standard and quality, this extension project is much more than initially meets the eye.
Let's take a look around!
The bold form of the extension is immediately visible and its striking impact is made possible thanks to the two gabled extensions of the second floor. Their mirrored shape offers a unique symmetry, instantly making this project unique.
Also giving the home visual punch are the deep, cantilevered eaves that frame the ground floor, which is dominated by large glass windows and skylights, bringing nature inside with garden views and ample light. The open and breezy nature of the extension is enhanced by an interior palette that's dominated by white.
Viewing the eaves up close, we see how they add a visual dimension like no other, thanks to recessed outdoor lighting that frames the extension, drawing our eyes up and around the entire structure.
Here we see how the same tiles used for the outdoor spaces have been used indoors, offering a seamless transition between the two spaces and helping to draw a strong connection with one another.
The indoor space has been named 'the garden room' and here we can easily see why. It almost appears to be as much a part of the garden and outdoor entertaining area as it does the house itself.
Here we get our first glimpse of one of the main features of the extension – a new sunken wine cellar for out of the way and practical storage for the occupant's most prized bottles.
Wine cellars are increasingly common in homes of today as they become more affordable and people become more aware of the proper ways to store ageing wines. Although the cellar has been sunk into the floor it still serves as a focal feature and real talking point of the home.
From here we also can see the huge amount of light that floods in from all angles and gain a better understanding of the relationship with the garden, thanks to the full wrap-around glazing.
Upstairs, a brand new bedroom has been added, whilst the master bedroom has been extended and remodelled to form part of the new addition to the home. Both rooms face the garden, whilst also overlooking the garden room, where a living green roof has been installed.
This green roof uses Sedum to offer a more sustainable option for roofing. Green roofs are well-known for their thermal properties, as well reducing the run-off of rainwater. They look great, too!
