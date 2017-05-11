Your browser is out-of-date.

The cute and compact kitchen extension in Bristol

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House remodelling in South Bristol, Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Today’s homify 360° highlight takes a look at a remodelling job in South Bristol. This house, which belongs to a graphic designer (thus informing us the client is well versed in creativity), required some new touch-ups and stylish designs in the existing kitchen to create a light and airy dining area. 

DHV Architects from Bristol took charge of this design. Let’s see how it turned out…

The exterior façade

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Of course the project also focused on the exterior surfaces, and as we can see here, the existing extension was retained, insulated and clad with large timber planks and acrylic mirror to create the illusion of light and space in a narrow rear yard.

But what sort of effect do those mirror surfaces have on the extension?

Almost invisible

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Quite a fabulous one, we’d say! When closed completely, those mirror doors perfectly reflect the garden and timber-deck terrace, thereby almost making the extension completely disappear! 

At the very least, those mirror doors double up on the green lushness of the garden, which goes a long way in visually enhancing the exterior style of this quaint little terrace. 

From painters to plumbers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

That kitchen

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

So charming, so stylish, and so very very practical – definitely choice words you want to use when describing a kitchen, right? 

Notice how the turquoise-hued backsplash contrasts with the warm tones of the wooden floor and countertops. And of course the cabinets and appliances all look ripe and ready to help out with storage and whipping up a five-course meal in no time.

The dining area

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Located a few feet away from the cooking spot we locate a dining room which, as we can see, also perfectly doubles up as a home office/working space. And why shouldn’t it, seeing as there is adequate legroom for movement, more than ample natural lighting for comfortable vision, and a clean yet stylish colour palette (and modern/Scandinavian style) to ensure a stunning-looking space? 

We’ll show you how to kill those deadlines with style – check out: Designing the perfect home office.

We’d love to know what you think of this design!

No, Thanks