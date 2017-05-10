A picture-perfect modern white home

Maastricht is a university city located on the southern tip of the Netherlands. Two well-known factors that distinguish this location are its medieval-era architecture and vibrant cultural scene.
Well, as of today, we have one more visual image to connect with this city: a striking modern home conjured up by the architects of CHORA. Flaunting a decadent layout of 325 m², this abode is certainly nothing to be scoffed at in terms of space, yet it is its commitment to interior style, incoming natural lighting and overall relaxing ambience that really took our breaths away – and we thought you might enjoy it as well…
Even from the get-go, this house has our attention. See how it makes use of textured materials to ensure a visually pleasing façade (wood panels, brick walls, roof tiles), not to mention how the neutral colours ensure a soft and serene look on the outside.
And when was the last time you saw a modern home flaunt a garage door that resembles a rustic barn? Such a fabulous little touch!
We just have to mention how fantastic those garden trimmings look, and how pleasant they make the exterior appearance of the house seem.
Just see how those perfectly maintained shrubs beautifully lead us towards the front entrance (styled up in the same charming manner as the timber-clad garage door).
Okay, so the living room isn’t technically as light as a feather, but just feast your eyes on all those white and light hues that make it appear so incredibly soft – and how perfectly pale (almost glowing) they become as natural light filters indoors through the flimsy curtains.
To keep the modern style going strong, a “floating” fireplace becomes one of the main focal points, while sleek furniture and décor pieces bring about a certain ambience that we can only describe as “vintage futurism”.
Doesn’t this cooking/dining space just look sooo spacious? Presenting one of the most elongated layouts we’ve ever seen, this eclectic-styled kitchen doesn’t seem to mind sharing its open-plan space with a quaint little dining area.
Classic and modern art pieces keep the décor levels high, while the artificial lighting fixtures (especially the ones above the dining table) turn out to be some of the most unique we’ve ever come across.
What do you think of them?
Don’t think that the back yard turned out to be dull – there is ample space, style and possibilities to keep us busy. What about relaxing on that stone-floor terrace while catching some sun? Or we can wine and dine al fresco style at that modern dining set? Of course there’s always the possibility of doing some gardening, or practising laps in the pool in the background!
To see some more images of this unforgettable house, scroll down right now.
