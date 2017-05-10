A picture-perfect modern white home

Maastricht is a university city located on the southern tip of the Netherlands. Two well-known factors that distinguish this location are its medieval-era architecture and vibrant cultural scene.

Well, as of today, we have one more visual image to connect with this city: a striking modern home conjured up by the architects of CHORA. Flaunting a decadent layout of 325 m², this abode is certainly nothing to be scoffed at in terms of space, yet it is its commitment to interior style, incoming natural lighting and overall relaxing ambience that really took our breaths away – and we thought you might enjoy it as well…