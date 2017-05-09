Your browser is out-of-date.

19 Asian-inspired gardens to give you ideas

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
There are so many phenomenal garden styles to choose from, but one in particular is grabbing our attention right now—and that's Asian! 

Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that the zen styling that is most commonly associated with Asian gardens makes for a beautiful and relaxing outdoor space that will leave you feeling refreshed, revived and really enjoying your own slice of heaven. 

But what are the motifs that make for a truly stunning Asian-inspired garden? We're going to answer that question right now, so come with us and enjoy these fabulous spaces!

1. Check out these beautifully sculpted trees!

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
2. Swirling gravel is exceptionally pretty.

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
3. Flowing water features are so relaxing.

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
4. Bright white gravel is key!

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
5. Keep it natural, with rock installations.

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
6. Don't forget to add plenty of wood!

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
7. Bamboo always looks incredible.

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
8. Ponds should have some specialist flora and fauna!

Die Anwendung japanischer Gartenkunst bei der Gestaltung von Gärten, japan-garten-kultur
9. A small bamboo water feature captures two motifs in one!

Wasser im Garten, Natur-Teiche, Schwimm-Teiche, Wasserfälle, Bachläufe, Tsukubai, japan-garten-kultur
10. Spiritual sculptures will realign the space.

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

11. Vibrant blooms add all the colour you need.

Wohngarten mit asiatischen Elementen, dirlenbach - garten mit stil
dirlenbach—garten mit stil

12. Raked shingle is spectacular!

ZEN-Garten, Gärten für die Seele - Harald Lebender
Gärten für die Seele—Harald Lebender

13. Colour and water together? WOW!

Vedische Baukunst im privaten Wohnen, Buseck Architekten
Buseck Architekten

14. A pagoda offers gorgeous all-weather protection.

Asian Lifestyle in Mitteldeutschland, Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik
Klaus Geyer Elektrotechnik

15. Black and red are key hues!

Bau eines Japanischen Torii, Waldeck-Upcycling-Products
Waldeck-Upcycling-Products

16. Imagine how relaxing it would be to maintain this shingle formation!

Japan Garten Seminar Oktober 2015, Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung
Kokeniwa Japanische Gartengestaltung

17. Add some nighttime potential too with piquant lighting.

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

18. Everything should have a contrast, like this green against the white shingle.

Wasser im Garten, Natur-Teiche, Schwimm-Teiche, Wasserfälle, Bachläufe, Tsukubai, japan-garten-kultur
19. Mosaic tile motifs are great for courtyards.

Neue Gärten, Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel
Neues Gartendesign by Wentzel

If you think you could really get on board with the Asian garden aesthetic, take a look at this Ideabook next: Creating your own Japanese garden.

Are you keen to add a few of these motifs to your garden now?

