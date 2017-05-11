The ultimate country home full of hidden treasures

There is just something exquisitely charming about a wooden country house. Relaxing by the fireplace, sipping on hot chocolate (or red wine), listening to rainfall/wind/snow transforming the landscape outside while you’re as snug as a bug inside – yup, that’s the dream of many people worldwide.

If this sounds like paradise to you, then feel free to continue dreaming after viewing these images of a delightful wooden cabinet in the middle of a mountainous/forested landscape.

And of course the interiors present all the required spaces, amenities and stylish touches to ensure the best (and most relaxing) time ever…