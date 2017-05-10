The 7 places you're probably forgetting to decorate

We've all been so busy trying to create amazing homes that there are bound to be a few spots that we've totally forgotten to pay attention to. But luckily for us, interior designers are forthcoming with their inside tips! We wanted to find out which spaces in the home need a little extra attention, in order to really contribute to a beautiful and cohesive design—and we think we've discovered the top seven!
Come with us now as we enlighten you as to the forgotten decorating spots you need to pay attention to!
Instead of seeing your corners as an awkward spot to tackle, think of them as mini rooms in their own right! A little lighting, some art or a chair will really add a whole new level of functionality and style!
Your stairs might be a transitional space, but that doesn't mean they can't be beautiful as well! The wall next to them is prime real estate for some fabulous adornments and great lighting.
You might see a narrow hallway and think there's no room for anything in it, but a slimline table would be a fantastic addition. Ignore the fact that it will create depth, as it will also up your storage potential as well and offer a great display spot for fresh flowers.
It's almost become a standard practice to tile your shower to match the rest of the bathroom, but let's be honest, it could be so much more glitzy! Choosing super luxe tiles for the shower will add instant glamour, while not breaking the bank.
Think about how many windowsills you have in your home. It's a lot, isn't it? Now imagine how pretty they would look with some potted plants, flowers or ornaments on them! Talk about a great way to add extra accessories without cluttering up your main spaces!
Kitchen cabinets are fantastic, but they don't have to standalone in terms of wall additions! Placing decorative items on top of your cabinets will create a personal aesthetic, but how about this example, with a piece of wall art mounted up high? Amazing use of space!
Your headboard doesn't have to be the focal point of your bedroom, so keep it low and try adding some wall art above it! You could even mount a wall shelf, to offer easy book storage and a simple plinth for decorative accessories.
If you are on the hunt for some unusual décor ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 unusual ways to make your modern kitchen better.