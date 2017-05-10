The 7 places you're probably forgetting to decorate

We've all been so busy trying to create amazing homes that there are bound to be a few spots that we've totally forgotten to pay attention to. But luckily for us, interior designers are forthcoming with their inside tips! We wanted to find out which spaces in the home need a little extra attention, in order to really contribute to a beautiful and cohesive design—and we think we've discovered the top seven!

Come with us now as we enlighten you as to the forgotten decorating spots you need to pay attention to!