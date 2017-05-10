Your browser is out-of-date.

The 7 places you're probably forgetting to decorate

extension and refurbishment of Victorian flat, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern style bedroom
We've all been so busy trying to create amazing homes that there are bound to be a few spots that we've totally forgotten to pay attention to. But luckily for us, interior designers are forthcoming with their inside tips! We wanted to find out which spaces in the home need a little extra attention, in order to really contribute to a beautiful and cohesive design—and we think we've discovered the top seven! 

Come with us now as we enlighten you as to the forgotten decorating spots you need to pay attention to!

1. In the corners.

Cosy corner Woodford Architecture and Interiors Country style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Cosy corner

Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors
Woodford Architecture and Interiors

Instead of seeing your corners as an awkward spot to tackle, think of them as mini rooms in their own right! A little lighting, some art or a chair will really add a whole new level of functionality and style!

2. Above your stairs.

Stairs Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Stairs

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Your stairs might be a transitional space, but that doesn't mean they can't be beautiful as well! The wall next to them is prime real estate for some fabulous adornments and great lighting.

3. Narrow hallways.

Hallway Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Perfect Stays

Hallway

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

You might see a narrow hallway and think there's no room for anything in it, but a slimline table would be a fantastic addition. Ignore the fact that it will create depth, as it will also up your storage potential as well and offer a great display spot for fresh flowers.

4. Inside the shower.

Wetroom Shower Areas, nassboards nassboards Classic style bathroom
nassboards

Wetroom Shower Areas

nassboards
nassboards
nassboards

It's almost become a standard practice to tile your shower to match the rest of the bathroom, but let's be honest, it could be so much more glitzy! Choosing super luxe tiles for the shower will add instant glamour, while not breaking the bank.

5. Your windowsills.

Original Stained Glass Window Blue Cottini Modern bathroom
Blue Cottini

Original Stained Glass Window

Blue Cottini
Blue Cottini
Blue Cottini

Think about how many windowsills you have in your home. It's a lot, isn't it? Now imagine how pretty they would look with some potted plants, flowers or ornaments on them! Talk about a great way to add extra accessories without cluttering up your main spaces!

6. Above your kitchen cabinets.

Transformed NW London Terrace , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Transformed NW London Terrace

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

Kitchen cabinets are fantastic, but they don't have to standalone in terms of wall additions! Placing decorative items on top of your cabinets will create a personal aesthetic, but how about this example, with a piece of wall art mounted up high? Amazing use of space!

7. Above the bed.

master bedroom Urban Creatures : Architects Modern style bedroom
Urban Creatures : Architects

master bedroom

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

Your headboard doesn't have to be the focal point of your bedroom, so keep it low and try adding some wall art above it! You could even mount a wall shelf, to offer easy book storage and a simple plinth for decorative accessories.

If you are on the hunt for some unusual décor ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 unusual ways to make your modern kitchen better.

Are you going to give any of these areas more attention in your home now?

