Lighting tricks to transform a dingy room

Unless you are the luckiest person alive, we think you'll know the pain of having little dark and dingy spots in your home that really need to be brought to life with some new lighting ideas. And that is exactly what we're going to show you today!
Interior designers know how vitally effective beautiful lighting is in a home, but with so many styles to choose from, it can be difficult to know what you need and where. But it's homify to the rescue, as we're going to illuminate you with a host of brilliant lighting tips, so come with us now and let's see if you feel more switched on when we're done!
Pendulum hanging lights are so trendy right now, but they are more than just a fashion choice, as they are a practical one too! By hanging a slew of pendulums, at varying heights, you can brighten up even the darkest of corners or spaces! No space will be left in the gloom!
If you have a dingy bedroom, it's time to embrace a little traditionalism! A pair of matching side table lamps will not only look charming and romantic, they will, together, ensure a constant flow of warm and ambient lighting throughout your space. We'd add a dimmer to the main light as well!
When you want more daylight in your home but your windows aren't allowing it to happen, you need to fake it! Daylight imitation lightbulbs are a fantastic way to get that fresh and clean illumination that naturally energises a home and they are readily available from DIY shops!
To really brighten up a dark home, you need to be thinking about a layered approach to lighting. This means that as well as main lights, you will want to consider lamps, task lighting and even purely decorative options, such as fairy lights. The cosy atmosphere layered lighting creates is worth it alone!
Uplighters are brilliant, as they can fit into tight corners and reflect dazzling illumination up towards the ceiling, where it will 'bounce' and fall back down to brighten up the entire room! A great way to access a lot of light within a small amount of space, uplighters are here to stay!
When it comes to light shades, the clearer or lighter in colour they are, the more light will move around your room. We know it's common sense, but it can be easy to forget when you're looking at decorative shades! Give them a regular dusting too, or dust might block all that lovely light!
If you add a dimmer switch to a main light, you can get the best of every world in one hit! Turn it up full for super bright illumination when you need it, but drop things down a notch when a subdued or more romantic vibe is what you're after! Simple, effective and easy to install too!
Finally, how many of you are fumbling around in the dark of your wardrobe? It's time to stop! It makes perfect sense to add some bright lighting to your closet, as you need to be able to see exactly what you're grabbing! Motion-activated versions are great, as the light will instantly come on as soon as you slide open the door!
