Lighting tricks to transform a dingy room

Unless you are the luckiest person alive, we think you'll know the pain of having little dark and dingy spots in your home that really need to be brought to life with some new lighting ideas. And that is exactly what we're going to show you today!

Interior designers know how vitally effective beautiful lighting is in a home, but with so many styles to choose from, it can be difficult to know what you need and where. But it's homify to the rescue, as we're going to illuminate you with a host of brilliant lighting tips, so come with us now and let's see if you feel more switched on when we're done!