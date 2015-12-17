Every parent's fear: how to cope with an empty nest

Empty nest syndrome is the feeling of grief and loneliness that many parents or guardians may feel when their children leave home for the first time, such as to live on their own or to attend a college or university. It is not a clinical condition, but this does not undermine how genuinely life-altering it can be.

Since young adults' moving out from the family home is a normal, expected and healthy event, the symptoms of empty nest syndrome often go unrecognised or worse still, are treated with a lack of understanding and derision. This can result in depression and a loss of purpose for parents, since the departure of their children automatically requires an adjustments in the parents' lives. Empty nest syndrome is especially common in full-time mothers but we know you experience it too, dads!

We hope that the scope for creating a lovely space, such as this one from Room Global should hopefully get you on the road to recovery.