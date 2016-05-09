Family home heaven in Devon

Having discovered a beautiful new build development in North Devon, which lies within a conservation area and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), we present to you 'Church Mews'. Previously the location of a timber-framed church that had been left to fall into disrepair, it provided an ideal and picturesque location for a wonderful series of new homes.
Having been built using locally sourced materials, the new houses offer beautiful aesthetics, practical spaces and a neat solution to the need for functional family homes in North Devon.
Let's take a closer look at one of the houses to see the astonishing levels of detail that have been achieved. You never know, your impression of new home design might be totally changed!
We have reservations about admitting that standard perceptions of new build houses don't always come across as very positive but that's because not every new house is one of these on Church Mews. From the stonework base, to the crisp white render and up to the slate cladding, this house is as beautiful as any heritage home and is completed with a petite front garden that looks welcoming and well-manicured.
The expert team of architects at The Bazeley Partnership have clearly been careful to take into account what materials could be sourced locally at the design stage and this loving attention to detail shows from every angle.
From the impressive frontage it comes as no surprise that the rear of the house would be pretty, well finished and family-friendly. The stark white render helps to keep the rear clean and crisp and contrasts against the lovely patio and lawn area.
We love the inclusion of some patio doors as they will allow the outdoors to blend seamlessly with the interior, making it feel larger and even more open-plan. It's so refreshing to see a new build that has been kept simple and plain, allowing the quality of the property to really speak for itself.
What a gorgeous little kitchen! With a surprising amount of countertop space, this monochrome installation helps to mark out specific functionalities within the open-plan space. The addition of some bar stools makes for an intimate extra dining area and the natural colour palette makes the space feel much larger.
We love the use of bright white and natural wood throughout the room and, by installing flush ceiling lights, none of the room height is lost.
When space is at a premium it makes perfect sense to make living areas more open-plan. By doing this, separating walls that would have made a ground-floor feel enclosed and diminutive have been forcibly taken out of the equation, leaving only an airy and easy to navigate space, complete with kitchen, dining and living room. You'll notice that the space doesn't feel at all enclosed or small, but instead, wonderfully free of architectural constraints!
Finished in the standard white, we love the inclusion of some fun soft furnishings to liven up the lounge section and transform this house into a home.
There's no question that this is not a large house, but what it lacks in stature it more than makes up for with beautiful and proportionate spaces. Take this master bedroom as an example. It has the perfect amount of room for a double bed, side tables and a wardrobe without feeling cramped or claustrophobic.
By using cool, muted tones the space remains airy and light while looking restful, calm and relaxing. We love the luxe-on-a-budget touches, such as neutral coloured carpet, metal bedstead and pretty blinds. The only thing we might add is some wall art but even without the room looks great.
No family home would be complete without a bedroom for your little one and this is such a sweet space! Though not enormous, it's perfectly charming and eminently usable with more than enough room for a grown up single bed and night stand, as well as a plethora of toys.
A room of this size would work for a teenager as well but you might find yourself being convinced to undertake a loft conversion just so they have some extra room.
