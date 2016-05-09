Family home heaven in Devon

Having discovered a beautiful new build development in North Devon, which lies within a conservation area and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), we present to you 'Church Mews'. Previously the location of a timber-framed church that had been left to fall into disrepair, it provided an ideal and picturesque location for a wonderful series of new homes.

Having been built using locally sourced materials, the new houses offer beautiful aesthetics, practical spaces and a neat solution to the need for functional family homes in North Devon.

Let's take a closer look at one of the houses to see the astonishing levels of detail that have been achieved. You never know, your impression of new home design might be totally changed!