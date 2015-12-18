Turn chaos into a cooking-friendly kitchen

Of all the rooms in the house, we do love the kitchen. It doesn't just provide us with the means to whip up delicious food for ourselves and our families; it becomes a hub, a much-loved gathering spot and a recognised congregation area, but with that comes the potential for mess and chaos! Let's not forget that the primary function of the room is actually cooking!

Trying to tidy a kitchen can seem like an unending task; as soon as you have moved some shoes, a couple of coats and some books, more have arrived to take their place, but don't despair, as you can still reclaim your gastronomic paradise!

Take a look at our tips for maintaining a cooking-friendly kitchen and see if you could put any of them to good use. As long as you can rustle up something delicious, you are winning!