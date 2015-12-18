Questions you MUST ask your architect before work begins

You've had your planning permission granted, had a blueprint drawn up and you are ready to proceed with an awesome new building project, but don't pull the trigger before you have read this article! We know you're excited and can't wait to get started, but would you know who was responsible for any mistakes? Do you know how many people will be working on site? If the answer is no, then read on and see what you should be asking your architect before any work starts!

Don't think of asking your architect questions as something that is wasting time or annoying them, you are paying a premium for a service that should give you total peace of mind that your project will be completed exactly as you want it, on time and to budget. We have taken all the guess work away for you and compiled a list of questions you should most definitely be asking your design team, so make a note of them and start enquiring!